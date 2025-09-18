Fantasy Football Week 3 Red Zone Report: Stock is High on Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen
Give a man an opportunity, and he shall seize it (or at least try). This goes for all aspects of life, but I will not give you a life lesson. What I will give you are insights to win your league. Is this serious? No, not really, but I know if you are reading this, you play fantasy football and you do take it seriously. Therefore, we will go through a red zone report to find out who is striking gold in the red zone.
RED ZONE REPORT - TARGET LEADERS
This list is, well, interesting. It is no surprise at all that Amon-Ra St Brown is leading the league in red zone targets. In fact, he has 75% of team targets in the red zone, proving that he is a premier receiver in another statistic number.
A stunning note here is that the Panthers have not one, but two players among the red zone target leaders. Hunter Renfrow is an early comeback player of the year candidate with two touchdowns. However, Xavier Legette continues to be a 1st round disappointment, catching 0-of-4 red zone targets. I would say that stock is still down on Legette with zero efficiency, but up on Renfrow.
Davante Adams is being targeted the way that many had hoped. Should he become to catch more of these targets, his ceiling reaches levels thought to be possible. Stock is up.
Malik Nabers, Nico Collins, and George Pickens are all to-the-point receivers that will track a ball with great success. They will be expected to remain towards the top of the list. Consider their fantasy stock high through two games.
RED ZONE REPORT - TOUCHDOWN LEADERS
It is one thing to be targeted, and another thing to catch a ball and score a touchdown. These five players are the only ones through two weeks with multiple red zone receiving touchdowns.
Amon-Ra St Brown, again, leads this list. Cedric Tillman is a sleeper candidate that has shown value thus far this season. He has two red zone target, catching both for touchdowns. The one last was a lucky deflection, but a target nonetheless. The Browns do love Tillman, and I see him ending up as the WR1 in statistical form over Jerry Jeudy. His red zone value is a big reason why this may happen. Stock is up on Tillman.
Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze, former teammates, also notably pop up here. It seems that with Ben Johnson at the helm, he has gotten Odunze elevated to the form expected to be. I foresee that Caleb Williams will continue to work magic with Odunze, contrary to criticism that may linger over Williams. Stock is very high on Odunze.
As for Keenan Allen, the Chargers brought him in post-retirement by Mike Williams, and he has been an immediate impact here to stay. McConkey and Quentin Johnson are not elite ball-trackers, so expect Allen to remain a red-zone asset. Stock up very high on Allen.
RED ZONE REPORT - TARGET SHARE
The sample size is very small, but these receiver have commanded a focus when in-close to the endzone. This will be an important tidbit to track week-to-week as it confirms who is trusted within the red zone offense.
Jaylen Waddle has a 100% share, but this may come down with the threat of De'Von Achane and Tyreek Hill. Hill is not a red zone dominant player by any means, but he should still command some work as Waddle is neither dominant in here.
Wave hi to Amon-Ra, he is awesome. What I love to see is Marvin Harrison Jr having a 75% target share in the red zone. The Cardinals are 2-0, and should they continue to leverage Harrison Jr, they may continue to win games. Stock is up on Harrison Jr.
How about Hollywood Brown and Jakobi Meyers. Both speed-types, this low sample size may even out, so do not take this with too much optimism. Especially for Brown, once Rashee Rice returns, this will fall even further. For now, the Chiefs have limited red zone weapons of ball-tracking ability. Sell high on Hollywood Brown.
Meyers, on the other hand, is the clear WR1 on the Raiders. I was high on him this season and despite early trade speculation, he will remain a threat when in-close. Bowers is target #1, and Meyers is target #2.
Adams, Tillman, and Collins show notoriety in this other category, further proving some great, early value with their offenses.