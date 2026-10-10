Fantasy Football Week 5 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Jakobi Meyers vs. Dohnte Meyers

Week 5 of fantasy football has a ton of WRs with intriguing outlooks. That includes two WRs who share the same last name: Jacksonville Jaguars WR Jakobi Meyers and Cincinnati Bengals WR Dohnte Meyers. Here is a breakdown of who to play between the two this week in fantasy.

Jakobi Meyers

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times‑Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jakobi Meyers is coming off his worst fantasy outing in Week 4 against the Bengals. He caught just three of four targets for 33 yards. This is extra discouraging given his opponent was Cincinnati. They are currently allowing the seventh-most passing yards per game in the NFL, 248.0. He will look to bounce back in fantasy when he plays the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5.

The Eagles are allowing the 16th fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, 222.0. Despite giving up fewer yards than Cincinnati, they are still a favorable matchup for Jakobi Meyers to have fantasy success.

Philadelphia is giving up the 10th most standard fantasy points per game to WRs in the NFL and the ninth most PPR fantasy points.

Dohnte Meyers

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Dohnte Meyers (81) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dohnte Meyers will possibly be the Bengals' WR2 or higher in Week 5, with the Bengals' WR3, Andre Iosivas, on their injured reserve, their WR2 Tee Higgins dealing with a groin and neck injury, and their WR1 Ja'Marr Chase dealing with a concussion. If Higgins or Chase is out, Dohnte Meyers is more than capable of having notable fantasy success and showed a small sample of what he could do in an elevated role in Week 4.

Last week against the Jaguars. Dohnte Meyers saw his largest snap share of the season, playing in 89% of snaps. His previous high was 56%. The huge rise in his usage can be attributed to Chase leaving the game in the first half due to a concussion. In the role of WR2, Dohnte Meyers had seven receptions on nine targets for 82 yards.

The Bengals’ Week 5 opponent, the Miami Dolphins, do not have a great defense. They have lost three of their four games by 14 or more points and are allowing the 12th most points per game in the NFL, 25.3. But despite that, they have been one of the worst fantasy matchups for WRs in 2026.

The Dolphins are allowing the 15th most passing yards per game in the NFL, 226.5. They are also allowing the second-fewest PPR points per game to opposing WRs, and the second-fewest standard fantasy points.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who sit in fantasy this week, Dohnte Meyers should start, and Jakobi Meyers should sit.

While Dohnte Meyers on paper has a tougher fantasy matchup, a lot of that is tied to the Dolphins quickly finding themselves out of games. If they stay competitive against Cincinnati, Donte Meyers has a real opportunity to have his best fantasy outing yet in his rookie year.

That is only the case if Chase or Higgins are out. They are both listed as questionable as of now. If both of them play, fantasy managers should instead play Jakobi Meyers, as Dohnte Meyers's fantasy value for Week 5 would plummet in the role of the Bengals’ WR3.

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