Final Week 5 Fantasy Football Projections and Rankings: Updates for Latest Injuries

The following displays the latest final projections update for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends for Week 5. Accounting for injuries, depth chart changes, roster cuts and adds, and more, these projections reflect what fantasy managers can expect. Key movers, fallers, and other need-to-know changes are noted.

Quarterback Changes

Thomas Carelli

The only noteworthy change concerns Jayden Daniels. He is expected to have a near-zero drop-off in passing ability. He is a must-start on talent alone.

Running Back Changes

Thomas Carelli

D'Andre Swift's Week 5 performance is poised to be stunning, given the absence of Kyle Monangai. The Bears are a top-10 offense, and they run the ball a lot. Swift is definitely a top-5 running back against the Packers' lackluster run defense.

Jaylen Warren has dropped out of RB1 status after Rico Dowdle was upgraded to questionable status. If Dowdle becomes inactive, Warren is right back inside the top 10. He should be started regardless.

Ashton Jeanty remains questionable. If he doesn't play, Mike Washington Jr. will be a high-end RB2 and a must-start.

Refer to our Wednesday Projections for deep projections and rankings at running back.

Wide Receiver Changes

Thomas Carelli

Tre' Harris jumps up to WR15 the week after Ladd McConkey is listed as an optimistic questionable and Quentin Johnston is out. Harris's volume could easily reach top-10 wide receiver status.ha. As the WR1 on the Chargers, he must be started, no questions asked.

Tee Higgins surges up the board as his game status appears more probable than Ja'Marr Chase's. However, the projections for both Bengals do not matter. If they are active, you must start them.

Garrett Wilson jumps up five spots now that Adonai Mitchell is out.

If Justin Jefferson does play, Jordan Addison falls off sharply, well below top-50 status. If Jefferson is out, Addison will be a WR2 and a must-start.

Thomas Carelli

Josh Downs was given a normalized regression because I cannot trust Daniel Jones to support a top-10 ranking. But you must start Downs, the WR1 in Indianapolis.

With Marvin Harrison Jr. inactive due to a reported trade, Michael Wilson is the WR1 and in a role that should command over one-third of the Cardinals' passing offense.

Roman Wilson also jumps up as Michael Pittman Jr. has been placed on the injured reserve. I do like using Wilson against a subpar Colts passing defense.

Tight End Changes

Thomas Carelli

One of the two major changes is Kenyon Sadiq's five-spot rise, benefiting from Adonai Mitchell's absence. Sadiq's owns a mid-20% target share with Mitchell out in 2026.

Oronde Gadsden II receives unexpected love as the No. 2 pass-catcher to Tre' Harris in Week 5.

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