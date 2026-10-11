Fantasy Football Week 5 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Roman Wilson vs. KC Concepcion

There are a ton of hard lineup decisions fantasy managers will have to make in Week 5, especially about who to play in their WR spots. A couple of WRs who are on that start-and-sit fence this week are Cleveland Browns WR KC Concepcion and Pittsburgh Steelers WR Roman Wilson. With that, here is a breakdown of who to play between the two this week in fantasy.

Roman Wilson

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wilson is a player many have increased fantasy expectations for after the performance he put forth in Week 4 against the Browns. In the contest, he had three receptions on six targets for 74 yards and a TD. It is his second game in a row he has had over 60 receiving yards and a TD, helping him rank as WR15 over that span in PPR fantasy formats. He will look to try to continue that level of production in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts.

On paper, this is an ideal matchup for Wilson to continue to be a breakout fantasy player. To this point in the season, the Colts are allowing the fourth-most passing yards per game in the NFL, 261.3. Their struggles in their pass game have allowed WRs to be good against them in fantasy. They are giving up the ninth-most standard fantasy points per game in the NFL to opposing WRs and the 13th-most PPR points.

The stats Wilson has had over his last two games are ultra-impressive given his snap count. In Week 4, he played in 39% of snaps, and in Week 5, he played in just 31% of snaps. Those percentages should see a massive rise in Week 5 and beyond with Pittsburgh’s WR2, Michael Pittman Jr., being placed on the injured reserve Saturday, Oct.10.

KC Concepcion

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion (1) makes a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Wilson’s fantasy breakout may have already started, a breakout from rookie WR Concepcion has not yet. But there have been signs.

In Concepcion’s last two games, he has seven receptions for 73 yards. To go with that, he has 17 targets, which is the most of any Cleveland player over that span. The Browns' offense, despite their struggles in 2025, has enough volume and upside for Concepcion to have top-15 WR fantasy outings. His fellow rookie, Denzel Boston, in Week 2 finished as WR12 in PPR and Browns TE Harold Fannin Jr. finished as TE3 in Week 3.

Concepcion and the Browns in Week 5 take on the New York Jets. They have been a great passing defense in 2026, allowing the sixth-fewest passing yards per game in the NFL: 193.3. The Jets have also given up the fifth-fewest standard fantasy points per game in the NFL, and the eighth-fewest PPR points. In three out of four of their games, not a single opposing WR recorded over 70 receiving yards.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who to start and who to sit in fantasy football in Week 5 between Wilson and Concepcion, Wilson should start, and Concepcion should sit.

First off, Wilson has the better matchup. In that matchup, he should see the highest snap share he has had so far in 2026 with Pittman Jr. out. In that increased role, his ability to produce meaningful fantasy points despite his limited workload over the past two weeks should give fantasy managers great confidence for him to be in their starting lineups in this spot.

Concepcion should still be seen as a great buy-low candidate in fantasy. He may be even more so after this week. The Jets, so far, are just too tough a team to start a WR who has yet to show they can be a reliable option in fantasy.

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