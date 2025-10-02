Fantasy Football Week 5 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Wan’Dale Robinson vs. Tre Tucker
With the week five Sunday slate quickly approaching, fantasy managers with the mix of bye weeks and a slew of injuries have some tough decisions to make in who to lock in their lineups. Two WRs who may fall in the category of these tough decisions are Las Vegas Raiders WR Tre Tucker and New York Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson. Here is a breakdown on who to start in fantasy football in week five between Robinson and Tucker.
Wan’Dale Robinson
With Malik Nabers out of the picture for the remainder of the season for the New York Giants with a torn ACL, Wan’Dale Robinson will be the number one pass catcher going forward. Robinson, throughout his two-year tenure, has shown flashes of one day being a high-end receiver in fantasy football, and he had a game this year where he showed this potential.
In week two this year against the Dallas Cowboys, he had eight receptions on 10 targets for 142 yards and a touchdown. In PPR leagues, this ranked as the fifth-most points at the WR position. In his rookie season in 2024, he was solid and had six games out of the 17 he played with 50 or more receiving yards. Along with this promise, Robinson has also had some lows, including some from this season.
Outside of his 142-yard games in his other three performances combined, Robinson has just 95 receiving yards. In his latest game against the Kansas City Chiefs, he had three receptions for 14 yards on five targets. This was also rookie QB Jaxson Dart’s debut, bringing another variable into the mix if Robinson will have a good connection with him as the Giants' signal caller. These uncertainties could be given more light in a favorable matchup in week five against a 0-4 New Orleans Saints team.
WR1s against the Saints through four weeks are averaging 73 yards a game. Also, in three of the four games, the WR1s have scored a touchdown.
Tre Tucker
Tre Tucker, after taking the fantasy football world by storm and establishing himself as a top waiver wire add after week three, cooled off a bit with his output in week four.
Following his performance in week three against the Washington Commanders, where he recorded eight receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown, he recorded not even a tenth of this production in week four. Against the Chicago Bears, Tucker had two receptions for 13 yards in a 25-24 loss for the Raiders. This volume raises major concerns, as Tucker’s two other games make his game against the Commanders look like it could just be an outlier in Tucker’s 2025 fantasy campaign.
In his two other games, he had a combined 66 receiving yards on five receptions. Tucker looks to have a chance to bounce back in week five as he and Las Vegas take on a 3-1 Indianapolis Colts team. WR2s through four weeks have had some success against the Colts. In two out of the four games, the opposing WR2 has found the endzone. The biggest performance they have given up to a WR2 was against the Denver Broncos, where Troy Franklin went off for 89 receiving yards on eight catches and a touchdown.
Final Verdict
Both Tucker and Robinson have chances to be successful against their week five opponents, but Robinson is in a better spot to do so. Robinson is the clear number one option in the New York passing game, while Tucker is the Raiders' third option behind Bowers and Meyers. Because of this, until Tucker can show consistent fantasy production in that role, Robinson should be a start, while Tucker should be a sit in this debate for week five in fantasy football.