Fab's Five Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers: Start Wan'Dale Robinson in Week 5
Was Malik Nabers one of your starting fantasy wide receivers? Does a starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five running back streamers for Week 5!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming WR Week 5
Tre Tucker at Colts (21.6%): Tucker came crashing back to earth last week, posting just 4.2 fantasy points after exploding for 40.9 points in Week 3. Still, he’s a viable streamer with a matchup against the Colts next on the slate. Their defense has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers, including five who have scored at least 13.5 points, in their first four games of the 2025 season.
Wan’Dale Robinson at Saints (14.7%): The Giants lost Malik Nabers to a knee injury, so Robinson and Darius Slayton (3.1%) should both see an uptick in targets moving forward. Both are viable streamers against the Saints, who have allowed the third-most points to perimeter receivers and five touchdowns to the position overall in the first four games. Slayton is still a free agent in many leagues.
Rashid Shaheed vs. Giants (8.4%): While Chris Olave (46.6%) is clearly the best fantasy wide receiver in New Orleans (he’s a start ‘em this week), you can also use Shaheed in a pinch. He’s actually averaged just 1.65 fewer points than Olave after four weeks, and he’s averaging more than six targets per game. What’s more, only the Cowboys have given up more points to wide receivers than Big Blue.
Christian Kirk at Ravens (7.2%): Kirk hasn’t done much since his return to action, scoring just 10.5 fantasy points. He has averaged six targets in his two games, however, and he’s playing a good number of offensive snaps. Kirk also has a great matchup in Baltimore this week. The Ravens have allowed the fifth-most points to wide receivers and the most points to slot receivers so far this season.
Josh Downs vs. Raiders (2.8%): We all know Michael Pittman Jr. (42.8%) is the top fantasy wideout in Indianapolis (start him this week), but Down is a worthwhile option for those in need. He’s averaging around five targets per game, and the Raiders defense has allowed five touchdowns and the third-most fantasy points to receivers. Slot receivers have also scored two touchdowns against them.