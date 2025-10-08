Fantasy Football Week 6 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: A.J. Brown vs. Wan’Dale Robinson
Both Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown and New York Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson have performed below their fantasy football expectations in 2025. But things can change fast in fantasy football, and one of these receivers could be right on the edge of turning things around. Here is a breakdown on who to play between Robinson and Brown in fantasy football in week six.
A.J. Brown
Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and WR A.J. Brown continue to struggle to establish their once-elite connection this season. Outside of a 109-yard receiving yard game in week three against the Los Angeles Rams, Brown has a combined 85 receiving yards in his other four games. In two of those contests, he had under 10 receiving yards. This could simply be an early-season slump between the two, but it is concerning given Brown’s production with the Eagles in years past to start seasons. His lowest total of receiving yards he has had through the first five games with the Eagles was in 2022, where he recorded 436.
Brown will have a chance to bounce back against a poor Giants’ secondary in week six. The Giants are currently giving up the ninth-most passing yards a game, 237.2. In five games, they have allowed an opposing wide receiver over 90 receiving yards four times. Brown could very well be the fifth in week six, and one positive through his struggles that helps with the chance of this happening is the number of targets he has been getting. After just receiving one target in week one’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, Brown has gone on to get eight or more targets in the next five games.
Wan’Dale Robinson
New York Giants Wan’Dale Robinson will be needed more than ever Thursday night against the Eagles. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that WR2 of the Giants, Darius Slayton, will likely not play against Philadelphia. Slayton went out of week five’s game against the New Orleans Saints with a hamstring injury. Slayton in the game had three catches on six targets, for 31 yards, while Robinson had five catches on seven targets for 30 yards.
The Giants and Robinson, with the Eagles as their week six opponent, looks like Robinson could be in line for a big fantasy outing. The Eagles, through five weeks, are middle of the pack in passing yards allowed per game, allowing the 18th most. They have however, gotten torched by opposing teams’ WR1s on occasion. Through five, they have allowed three WR1s over 90 yards receiving—CeeDee Lamb, Puka Nacua, and Courtland Sutton.
Final Verdict
In this case, between Brown and Robinson, Brown should be a start while Robinson is a sit. In the grand scheme, both should be seen as more than viable starts in week six, but between the two, Brown is a slightly better option.
The main factor that leads to the Eagles' pass catcher being the better option is his success over his career and his target share he has had since after week one. In the last four weeks, he has had a total of 35 targets. In 2024, from week 2-5, he had 24 targets and had 325 yards over those games, which is over 100 more yards than Brown has in total this season. So the volume is there for Brown; it now just needs to turn into production.