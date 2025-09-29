AJ Brown Has Been a Fantasy Football Bust, Here's What to Expect the Remainder of the Season
It's been a rough season for wide receiver AJ Brown so far, and it's really no fault of his own. The Philadelphia Eagles are simply leaning heavily on the run and are often beating teams so badly that they have little need to throw in the second half of games. There just hasn't been enough volume to go around to make any Eagles' pass-catcher a consistent fantasy option this season.
In Week 3, he had a big game catching six passes for 109 yards and a touchdown; however, in the other three games combined, he caught eight passes for 42 scoreless yards. So far, he's been a disastrous draft pick for his fantasy owners. While we do believe things will eventually get better, unfortunately, that probably won't be in the next couple of weeks.
AJ Brown's Matchup in Week 5
In Week 5, the Eagles will be hosting the Denver Broncos. That is never good news for any team's top receiver. Brown is expected to draw the coverage of reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II. He's a tough matchup for any wide receiver to go up against, and it will be particularly difficult if the Eagles simply aren't producing enough passing volume. The only silver lining here is that this could be a competitive game, which could force the Eagles to throw the ball more than they have in most games this season.
AJ Brown's Matchup in Week 6
While we believe that Week 5 could be a hard-fought, competitive game, that is not what we expect when the Eagles take on the New York Giants in Week 6. Philly will be taking on a Giants team with a rookie quarterback, and just lost star wide receiver Malik Nabers for the season due to a torn ACL in Week 4. This game should be a blowout, and the Eagles are going to run Saquon Barkley right down the Giants' throat to remind them of the star player they opted not to pay.
AJ Brown's Rest of Season Outlook
The good news is that the following week, they'll be taking on the Minnesota Vikings, which could be favorable for Brown and the Eagles' passing attack. After that, they have the Giants again, but then they have a nice string of matchups against the Packers, Lions, Cowboys, Bears, and Chargers. That is when fantasy owners will get the WR1 that they thought they were drafting when they selected Brown back in August. If things play out like we are predicting, it could be a great move to buy low on Brown after Week 6. Just understand that he is going to have his ups and downs throughout the season.