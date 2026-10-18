Fantasy Football Week 6 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Dameon Pierce vs. Blake Corum

With a combination of how Los Angeles RB Blake Corum and Philadelphia Eagles RB were utilized and played in Week 5 along with their matchups for Week 6, they find themselves in being in the discussion of being startable RBs in fantasy football this week. With that, here is a breakdown of who fantasy managers should plug into their starting lineups between Corum and Pierce.

Blake Corum

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (24) rushes during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Corum in Week 5 put forth the most fantasy points he has in a single fantasy game all season. He logged five carries for 19 yards with a TD and also had three receptions for 53 yards. While this game is certainly a positive, showcasing that Corum does have the skill to be a high-level fantasy player, his volume remains the main issue from that possibility actually taking off into reality. In Week 5, he played in just 27% of snaps. It is his fourth game of five in 2026 where he has played in less than 30% of the Rams’ offensive snaps.

Corum and the Rams in Week 6 will take on the Arizona Cardinals, who have a below-average rushing defense. So far, they are allowing the 10th most rushing yards per game in the NFL, 126.6.. Arizona is also currently giving up the 11th most standard and the 16th most PPR fantasy points per game to opposing RBs of any team.

Corum did play against the Cardinals in 2025 and actually had his best game of the season. He had 12 rushes for 128 yards and two TDs.

Dameon Pierce

American Football - NFL - Philadelphia Eagles v Jacksonville Jaguars - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - October 11, 2026 Philadelphia Eagles' Dameon Pierce in action with Jacksonville Jaguars' Dennis Gardeck | Action Images via Reuters

Injuries happen in the NFL, but for the Eagles to have their top three RBs get hurt is a bit crazy. Nevertheless, that thrust Pierce into the spotlight, where he will have a chance to prove that he still belongs in the NFL in the lead RB role for Philadelphia.

Pierce played in 77% of snaps in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and did not play well. He had 11 carries for 14 yards and one reception for -2 yards. Going into Week 6, he will have a far more favorable matchup with the Eagles taking on the Carolina Panthers.

The Jaguars are currently allowing the fewest rushing yards per game,ame and Pierce’s opponent for Week 6, the Panthers, are giving up the second-most rushing yards per game in the NFL, 168.4. So even though Pierce has had limited NFL action over this season and last, he could be set up to have a solid fantasy performance. Carolina is also allowing the fifth-most PPR and standard fantasy points per game to RBs.

While Pierce could certainly be in line to get a similar snap share to one he had in Week 5, it is also possible to see that diminish. The Eagles behind Pierce on the depth chart have former Kansas City Chiefs RB Carson Steele and just elevated former Dallas Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue to their 53-man roster. It would not be surprising to see either of these RBs get meaningful work, especially if Pierce struggles early.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who fantasy managers should start and sit in fantasy football in Week 6 between Pierce and Corum, Pierce should start, and Corum should sit.

Corum’s role is well defined behind RB1 on the Rams, Kyren Williams. And even though Arizona has a bad rushing defense and Corum had a good game against them last year, playing a player who is consistently appearing in under 30% of snaps is not smart. It is instead better in this case to take a risk on a player like Pierce, who could see the field substantially more and will be going against a rushing defense that has so far been worse than the Cardinals'.

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