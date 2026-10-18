Fantasy Football Week 6 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Germie Bernard

Two WRs who have way more intriguing fantasy football outlooks going into Week 6 than they did in Week 5 are Pittsburgh Steelers WR Germie Bernard and Houston Texans WR Marvin Harrison Jr. With that, here is a breakdown of who fantasy managers should play between the two this week.

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) misses the pass on the last drive of the game. The Giants were called for a foul on the play, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the first time in his NFL career, Harrison Jr. will be sporting a different uniform than the Arizona Cardinals. While that should get fantasy managers who have Harrison Jr. excited, they should control their expectations. He is in a slightly better spot to receive volume than he was in Arizona with notable pass-catching threats, WR Michael Wilson and Trey McBride. In Houston, they do have just one player of that caliber among their pass-catching threats, WR Nico Collins, but they have solid depth, especially at the WR position.

Outside of Collins, there are WRs on Houston with over 150 receiving yards and double-digit receptions–Kayshon Boutte, Xavier Hutchinson, and Jaylin Noel. So while Harrison Jr. will be the designated WR2 on their depth chart, all three of those players have a chance to limit Harrison Jr.’s fantasy value with what they have done up to this point in 2026.

Harrison Jr. will make his debut with the Texans against the Jacksonville Jaguars. So far, through five games, Jacksonville has had one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL. They are giving up the third-most passing yards per game, 266.2. They are also allowing the eighth-most PPR fantasy points per game of any team in the NFL to opposing WRs. They are notably tied for allowing the third fewest TDs to opposing WRs so far this season, giving up just two.

Germei Bernard

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) carries the ball in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bernard burst onto everyone’s fantasy radar after his outing in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts. He had six receptions on nine targets for 80 yards, while also logging a season-high in his snap share: 92%. That percentage should stay in a similar spot in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with both Pittsburgh WRs Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. on the injured reserve.

The Buccaneers are allowing the 13th most passing yards per game in the NFL, 226.6. They are also allowing the 12th fewest PPR fantasy points per game in the league to opposing WRs. Notably, in two of their last three games, they have allowed a WR to record 90 or more receiving yards and a TD–Minnesota Vikings WR Jordan Addison and Dallas Cowboys WR George Pickens.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who fantasy managers should start and who they should sit between Bernard and Harrison Jr. in fantasy football in Week 6, they should start Bernard and sit Harrison Jr.

While Harrison Jr. is an intriguing play in fantasy, there are too many variables where his fantasy production could end up being underwhelming; his struggles before Week 6 and his first game with a new team are two of them. Bernard, on the other hand, has a way higher floor given the injuries to a couple of Pittsburgh’s WRs who have logged notable snaps this season. With that resulting in Bernard having an increased role against a team that is vulnerable to the pass helps him be the better starting fantasy option in this debate.

More NFL Fantasy News On SI