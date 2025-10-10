Fantasy Football Week 6 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Evan Engram vs. Zach Ertz
Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram is coming off his best game of the season, while Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz is coming off his worst week in fantasy football. Here is a breakdown on who to start and who to sit between the two tight ends in week six.
Zach Ertz
Washington Commanders TE Zach Ertz has hit a wall in his fantasy production in the last three weeks. In the first two weeks of the season, he had a combined nine receptions, 13 targets, 90 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. In his last three games, he has a combined five receptions, eight targets, 59 receiving yards, and no touchdowns. In that he is coming off his worst game of the season in week five, where he recorded no receptions and had one target against the Los Angeles Chargers. A big reason for this is the Chargers' ability to contain opposing TEs. They currently are allowing the fifth fewest points per game in PPR fantasy football formats to TEs. Ertz will have a slightly more favorable matchup in week six against the Chicago Bears.
The Bears in 2025 have allowed the 15th most PPR fantasy points per game to TEs, allowing 13.9. Against TE1s, they are giving up 42.25 yards a game. The biggest fantasy performance they gave up to a TE1 was in week three against the Dallas Cowboys, where Jake Ferguson had 13 receptions for 81 yards. Ertz has the capabilities of having a better game, but how he has been utilized as of late is discouraging. If he puts up another lackluster performance with WR1 Terry McLaurin likely out again, fantasy managers may have to start looking elsewhere for their TE spot in fantasy football.
Evan Engram
One of the Denver Broncos' major free agent signings. TE Evan Engram, after starting his season with little to no production in the pass game, is now coming off his best game in Denver. Against the Philadelphia Eagles in week five, he had four receptions, six targets, 33 receiving yards, and a touchdown. His low receiving yards output continued in week five, as he has yet to break over 40 yards in a game for the Broncos, but he gave fantasy owners some hope in finding the endzone for the first time in 2025. Against his week six opponent, the New York Jets, it seems there is a good chance that he could score a TD once again.
The New York Jets, through five weeks, are allowing the ninth-most fantasy PPR points per game to TEs. In five games, they have allowed a total of five TDs to the TE1 spot, including four in the last two games—Miami Dolphins Darren Waller had two, and Dallas Cowboys Jake Ferguson had two.
Final Verdict: Evan Engram vs. Zach Ertz in Week 6
Between Engram and Ertz in deciding who to start and who to sit in week five, Engram should be a start, and Ertz should be a sit. The main reason being that Engram’s opponent this week is the Jets, and they have recently struggled in guarding TEs in the red zone. Ertz's week six opponent has yet to allow a touchdown to a TE all year. That, paired with Ertz' poor receiving yards production, with McLaurin out, makes him sit over Engram in week six.