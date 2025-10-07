Evan Engram and Jake Tonges Highlight Week 6 Waiver Wire Tight End Pickups
Week 6 of the NFL season presents some new challenges into the landscape. It does seem finding a reliable Tight End is getting harder and harder.
Which Tight Ends are available for Week 6 matchups? Let us try to get a bit more creative.
Remember these early waiver wire debates with only two teams getting the week off. A few Tight Ends may be worthy of this level of banter.
Do note that our roster percentages come from Yahoo and ESPN leagues reflecting a PPR format. Check your league formats as always.
Evan Engram - Denver Broncos (51.7% rostered in ESPN leagues)
This may be one of the last weeks Engram is seen on here. The trend has continued to rise as Engram has been targeted 13 times in his last two games. Against Philadelphia, he was very effective and netted his first touchdown of the season. In a world where two New York Tight End (Mason Taylor and Theo Johnson) are going to be in demand, Engram is a solid third option.
Evidently, Engram got ticked and then got open. More of these routes would open up the offense even more for Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos. Guess who Denver plays this week? That is correct. The New York Jets and Broncos get together on Sunday morning in London.
Keep looking back to make sure the weather will be okay on Sunday just in case but Engram has to be added against one of the worst defenses in football.
Jake Tonges - San Francisco 49ers (Rostered in 5.3% of ESPN Leagues)
Tonges has quietly climbed into the Top 10 position rank wise (ninth) but sadly this appears to be the last week of the run. George Kittle is expected to return after the bye for Week 7. San Francisco seems to have an ever-changing lineup and players like Tonges have thrived.
San Francisco draws a great matchup against a Seattle team that gave up two touchdowns to AJ Barner last week. Again, keep an eye on the 49ers injuries but Tonges caught seven passes on 11 targets in Week 5. More importantly, he found the endzone.
Tonges remains a solid target to add in leagues for the very short term no matter who the quarterback is this Sunday.
AJ Barner - Seattle Seahawks (Rostered in 0.8% of ESPN Leagues)
Again, Barner carries some risk given how few targets he received in the first four weeks compared to Sunday against Tampa Bay. Yes, the Seattle Tight End scored twice but that is not why he is here. His Week 6 opponent will be Jacksonville. Travis Kelce had seven catches, 61 yards, and a touchdown on Monday night. He even had a few opportunties that barely misfired.
The potential is again there. His ownership percentage will skyrocket ahead of the matchup. It was the first time that Sam Darnold and Barner seemed to be fully in tune with each other.
Barner can be a bit of a touchdown vulture. That is okay. Seattle's net yards per passing attempt tops the league while overall passing yardage ranks fifth. There is a good deal of wealth to go around.