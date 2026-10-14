Fantasy Football Week 6 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: JK Dobbins vs. RJ Harvey

The Denver Broncos, as they did in 2025, have rolled out a split backfield with mainly RBs JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey. With both of them healthy week to week, it has been awfully difficult to gauge their fantasy outlooks. With that, here is a breakdown of who to start between the two in Week 6 in fantasy football.

JK Dobbins

Oct 11, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Week 5, Dobbins had his best game to date. He had 18 carries for 68 yards and a TD against the Los Angeles Chargers. His second-highest total was in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams, where he had 17 carries. In his three other games, he had 11 or fewer carries. Dobbins will look to build off his Week 5 success in Week 6 when he and the Broncos take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

Seattle has had an above-average rushing defense thus far in 2026. They are currently allowing the 11th fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, 100.4. As far as allowing actual fantasy points to RBs, they have also been an above-average fantasy defense in limiting them. They are allowing the ninth-fewest standard fantasy points to RBs per game in the NFL and are giving up the 14th-fewest PPR points.

RJ Harvey

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs the ball during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike Dobbins, Harvey had his worst fantasy outing in 2026 thus far in Week 5. He had three carries for seven yards and was a non-factor in their passing game, logging zero receptions for the first time this season. They will need his pass-catching abilities more than ever against Seattle, given the level their run defense is currently playing at.

As seen, the Seahawks had a decently steep drop-off from the amount of standard fantasy points they allow to RBs to the PPR points they give up to them. That is obviously because opposing RBs have been factors in the pass game more often than not against them, which, out of the two Denver RBs, favors Harvey's fantasy outlook.

In three out of five games this season, the Seahawks have allowed three or more receptions to an opposing RB. They have, however, limited receiving yards to them, with two of these RBs who had three or more catches logging under 20 receiving yards.

Harvey this season has 20 receptions for 132 yards, and Dobbins has five receptions for 22 yards. The last time they played a defense that ranked in the top-11 teams for fewest rushing yards allowed per game was against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4. In that contest, Dobbins had 11 rushes for 40 yards and two receptions for 12 yards, while Harvey had seven rushes for 25 yards and 10 receptions for 68 yards.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start in fantasy football in Week 6 between Harvey and Dobbins, Harvey should start.

The strength of Seattle’s rushing defense does not bode well for Dobbins. For him to have a meaningful fantasy performance, he will likely have to find the end zone, and opposing RBs have just scored a combined two rushing TDs against Seattle, which ties for the second-lowest total any team has allowed. It is instead better to bank on Harvey’s receiving upside, especially based on how he performed last time the Broncos played a higher-level rushing defense.

More NFL Fantasy News On SI