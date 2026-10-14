Courtland Sutton, Romeo Doubs, and 6 Other Must-Sit Wide Receivers in Week 6 Fantasy Football

There are a few telltale signs to find an elite fantasy football wide receiver. They may have increasing volume. They may have priority in the red zone. Many things tell the tale. Just as easily as one may rise to relevance, they may also fall flat. The following eight wide receivers are not favorable subjects in Week 6, and they should be sat.

Courtland Sutton

It has been a discouraging season for the Broncos offense. Not only does Bo Nix struggle, but Sutton's target share has fallen to just 14%. Of that, he has a 46% catch rate. There's nothing to rave about with the veteran wide receiver.

Emeka Egbuka

Egbuka may have decent volume with Jalon Daniels, but in their games together, Egbuka has averaged less than seven yards per reception. That is nearly half of the NFL average. Egbuka would probably need at least 5 receptions to be viable, and that is in PPR formats. I find his upside very limited until Baker Mayfield returns.

Romeo Doubs

Doubs has a 16% target share, 13% reception share, and an ultimately volatile resume. Doubs best game came in Week 4 against a poor Bills secondary, scoring two touchdowns. Otherwise, Doubs has four other games with 3 or fewer receptions, including two with fewer than 2.

The Jets have managed to impress against wide receivers, ranking 7th-best against the position in fantasy football.

Makai Lemon

Lemon is averaging about seven yards per reception. Meanwhile, his target share is a mere 15%. Over five games, he has 108 yards and has yet to find the end zone. With DeVonta Smith still hurt, the Eagles, including Jalen Hurts, have shown nothing to make Lemon a must-start for fantasy owners.

Chris Godwin

It's quite amazing that Godwin has a 95% catch rate in 2026. That is 20 targets for 19 receptions. It is also amazing, in all the wrong ways, that despite that catch rate, Godwin hasn't hit 50 receiving yards in a single game this season. Nor has he reached the end zone. With Jalon Daniels, I cannot foresee much of a ceiling here.

Ladd McConkey

McConkey was active in Week 5, but did not see the field. That shows that McConkey was not just below 100%, but far closer to 50% in health. We cannot be sure he plays, and if he does, we estimate that McConkey will not be at full strength.

Given the Chargers' struggles, it is hard to start anyone regardless. McConkey is scoring 9.1 PPR fantasy points per game, not including Week 5. That is the best of all Chargers; WR49. Thus, even at full health, he has not been start-worthy.

Keenan Allen

Allen hopes to play this week. If he does, I still dislike him. The Colts have wandered into the abyss, making fans wonder whether Shane Steichen will be fired this season.

The statistics on Allen have been a bit misleading when comparing output to skill. He averages 7.3 targets, 4.5 receptions, and 34 yards per game. But Allen ranks 75th in Yards per Target and 87th in receiving EPA. I don't find Allen very good at this stage of his career.

Brian Thomas Jr.

For those who haven't sorted it out yet, Thomas Jr. is a bench player. He failed to catch any of his three targets in Week 5, including a near-touchdown. He is averaging 3.2 targets and 1.8 receptions per game.

I do not think fantasy managers can drop Thomas Jr. just yet. After all, he is a formidable handcuff to a possible injury to Jakobi Meyers or Parker Washington.

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