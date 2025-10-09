Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Ladd McConkey vs Stefon Diggs
Ladd McConkey is a struggling, highly picked fantasy football wide receiver. Stefon Diggs is a rising, sleeper pick. Both players find themselves valued similarly ahead of Week 6 and now, we must decide who has the higher-upside, earning starting status. Both teams have favorable matchups so they very well may both be viable, but we can only pick one. So, who will it be — McConkey or Diggs?
The Case for Ladd McConkey
The Chargers have been spreading their offense around, but it has been favoring Quentin Johnston and Keenan Allen so far. As we discussed recently, McConkey is stuck in a tough spot. The Chargers look good and so, why would they change much? Johnston is a late-bloomer while Allen has stepped right in to an impactful role. If McConkey does have a great game, it will be this week.
McConkey had a higher-leverage matchup in Week 5 and it panned out. He had 5 Receptions for 39 Yards, but he did score. Not to mention, McConkey should have had a punt return touchdown if it weren't for a roughing the kicker penalty.
This season, McConkey consistently has a 19% target share, 17% yardage share, and 18% red zone target share. Despite being third on the team, these are very respectable number. Some offenses do not find even one receiver with this output.
The Dolphins are among the worst defenses in the NFL. This entire passing offense will thrive. I can see Herbert passing for 300+ yards which puts well over 50 yards to McConkey, plus a >30% touchdown opportunity.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 6 Ranking: WR22
The Case for Stefon Diggs
Diggs is becoming the WR1 in New England right in front of our eyes. The Patriots are also becoming a playoff team right in front of our eyes. Diggs has a 27% target share and he keep trending upwards. This could easily exceed 30% at some point. He has 28% of team receiving yards and a 27% red zone target percentage.
Per PFF, Diggs is also the 9th rated wide receiver in all of football. You could have wrote him up as washed and/or injured, but he is not. The Patriots have all the assets in order to maintain their offensive build. Diggs is not a sell-high candidate. He should remain a viable play so hold onto him.
In Week 6 the Patriots play the Saints. New Orleans' defense has not been as bad as anticipated, but they are still not very good. Per the FPI, this Saints are the 28th ranked defense in the NFL. However, they do rank 9th best in passing yards allowed. This is really a moderate matchup for Diggs.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 6 Ranking: WR18
Start 'Em Sit'EM: McConkey vs Diggs
This is a battle of safety versus risk. The safe play is to play Diggs. His target share secures him with a solid target share in a game that could have average offensive output. The main reason I consider his matchup average is his target share of 27% in the red zone. This is not dominant, thus reducing multi-touchdown ability and with less-than-likely ability to even record one touchdown.
As for McConkey, his shared output is lesser, but this matchup is better for him. If McConkey gets open often, Herbert will feed the hot hand. It is only a matter of time that McConkey breaks into a slightly bigger role. We could witness shades of it this week.
Start Diggs for safety and McConkey for upside.