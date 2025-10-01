Fantasy Football Stock Watch: Ladd McConkey Takes a Backseat in Chargers WR Room

Don’t panic on your WRs yet! 🚨



Here’s where some ranked through 4 weeks last year vs final finish:



📉 Drake London – WR23 → WR5

📉 Terry McLaurin – WR25 → WR7

📉 JSN – WR28 → WR9

📉 Davante Adams – WR36 → WR11

📉 Ladd McConkey – WR37 → WR13



Which WR makes the leap this… pic.twitter.com/Y5GOaGmWZU