Fantasy Football Week 6 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Mason Taylor vs. Kyle Pitts
In week six, there are several tight ends on the border of starts and sits, that includes Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts and New York Jets TE Mason Taylor. Here is a breakdown on who to play between Pitts and Taylor in week six.
Mason Taylor
Rookie TE for the New York Jets, Mason Taylor, is starting to establish a connection with QB Justin Fields and become a prominent part of the Jets passing offense. In the first two games of the season, Taylor had just two receptions and three targets. In his last three games, he has had a combined 25 targets. This is the second most over this stretch on the team, with only Garret Wilson having more with 31. In those 25-targets, Taylor had 12 of them, in the best game of his season in last week's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. He had nine receptions for 67 yards in the game.
In week six, Taylor and the Jets will take on the Denver Broncos. The Broncos have been one of the better groups in guarding TEs this year. In PPR formats, they are allowing just 9.5 fantasy points per game to the position, which ranks as the eighth fewest per game in the NFL. In four out of five games, against Denver opposing TE1s have been held under 20 receiving yards and also just have a combined one touchdown through those five contests.
Kyle Pitts
Atlanta Falcons TE1 Kyle Pitts is having a steady season in fantasy football. In PPR formats, he currently ranks as TE13 in PPR formats. The Falcons have also already had their bye week, so this drops Pitts’ rank a bit, not having the same number of games as other players above him. This season he has yet to have a game under four receptions and is coming off his largest fantasy output in week four against the Washington Commanders. He had five receptions, 70 receiving yards, and his first TD of the season against the Commanders. This performance in week four in PPR formats had him finish as TE3 for the week.
In week six, the Falcons take on the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Pitts’ fantasy consistency will be put to the ultimate test in this bout. The Bills have been elite in guarding the TE spot, allowing the second fewest PPR fantasy points per game to the position, 5.7. The biggest performance they allowed to a TE1 was last week against the New England Patriots. Hunter Henry logged two catches for 46 yards, adding up to a whopping 6.6 PPR fantasy points. This is the most points a TE1 has had against the Bills all year.
Final Verdict: Mason Taylor vs. Kyle Pitts in Week 6
It is a difficult choice when it comes to who to start and who to sit in fantasy football in week six between Pitts, but Taylor should be a start while Pitts is a sit. Taylor has a slightly better matchup than Pitts, and the target share he has gotten in the past two games is extremely encouraging. This spot against the Bills for Pitts is the makings of potentially his lowest fantasy point output of the season. Including Buffalo being great at guarding his position all year, they are also allowing the second fewest passing yards per game in 2025. Pitts has been good in fantasy this year , but his ceiling in this game is at an all-time low, and the same goes for his floor.