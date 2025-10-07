Fantasy Football Week 6 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Theo Johnson vs. AJ Barner
The depth at the tight end position in fantasy football has always been scarce, and that remains true in 2025. Through five weeks of the NFL season, only 13 TEs are averaging over 10 or more fantasy points per game in PPR formats. With this fantasy, managers may turn to the waiver wire to potentially stream a TE. This week, there are a couple of solid options in Seattle Seahawks TE AJ Barner and New York Giants TE Theo Johsnon. Here is a breakdown on who to play over who between the two in fantasy football in week six.
AJ Barner
Seahawks TE ,AJ Barner, through five weeks of the season, ranks as TE11 in PPR formats. Over the last two weeks, he ranks as TE2. He was by no means seen as a fantasy sleeper at the beginning of the year, with Seattle drafting TE from the University of Miami, Elijah Arroyo, in the second round of the 2025 draft. So far this year, Barner is playing 79% of snaps while the rookie Arroyo is just logging 44% os snaps. Barner is well on his way from flipping the script on his preseason fantasy outlook to now being looked at as a starting lock in fantasy lineups for the foreseeable future.
In week six, Seattle takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars, through five weeks, are giving up the sixth-most passing yards per game in the NFL. On top of that, they are allowing a little over 12 fantasy points per game to the TE position in PPR formats. With this, combined with Barner looks like he could be due for another big game in week six.
Theo Johnson
The New York Giants TE Theo Johnson, has not really made any noise in fantasy football until the last couple of weeks. In the first three weeks of the year, Johnson had a combined five receptions, 10 targets, 49 receiving yards, and no touchdowns. In his last two games, Johnson has had nine receptions, 12 targets, 50 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. The main factor distinguishing this massive uptick in output for Johnson is the presence of rookie QB Jaxson Dart, who has started the past two weeks.
Johnson and Dart will face a tough challenge in continuing to grow their connection against an Eagles team that has guarded opposing TE1s at a high level this season. Through five games, Philadelphia has only allowed one TE1 above 40 yards receiving, and they have also only allowed one combined touchdown between all of them.
Final Verdict
In this start and sit debate, Barner should be a start in week six, while Johnson is a sit. Barner is red hot coming off his best game of the year, posting seven catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns. He is also facing a team that is league average in guarding TEs. Johnson, is also coming off his best game of the year, but he will be up against one of the NFL’s best defenses in guarding the TE position. Because of this alone, this makes Barner a start while Johnson should be a sit between the two.