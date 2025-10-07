Week 6 Fantasy Football Must-Sit Tight Ends Including Kyle Pitts And Chig Okonkwo
We are heading full steam into Week 6, and we have to set our lineups. One of the positions fantasy owners always struggle to get right is the tight ends. You don't want to start the guy, and it sinks your lineup and gives your opponent a huge advantage. These are the tight end sits for Week 6.
Kyle Pitts Sr, Atlanta Falcons
Pitts is viewed as a fringe TE1 this week, but we are staying away from him. He has a brutal matchup against the Buffalo Bills, who have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. On the season, they've allowed just 11 receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown. This is the toughest possible matchup for Pitts because only the Falcons have been better against tight ends this season. If you have a comparable option this week, start them over Pitts.
Mason Taylor, New York Jets
Taylor has been developing into a solid weekly fantasy option. He's coming off a game in which he caught nine of 12 targets for 67 yards. However, that was against the worst defense in football and the worst passing defense by far. The Denver Broncos are very strong against the pass and have only allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. The Denver defense is going to terrorize Justin Fields this week. This can be one of those weeks when he makes the Jets' offense completely useless.
Theo Johnson, New York Giants
Johnson was an impressive prospect who has now caught three TDs over the past two games. He's also seen 12 targets during that span, and he's seen at least five targets in three of his last four games. It makes sense that fantasy owners are getting excited about him; however, we are not starting him in this matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. They have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season, and they are going to make life miserable for rookie Jaxson Dart on Thursday Night Football. We are avoiding this offense altogether if at all possible.
Chig Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans
The Las Vegas Raiders' defense is terrible; however, they have been really good against tight ends and only tight ends. Because of that, we'd avoid Okonkwo this week in what at first glance could look like a solid matchup. Vegas has allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season, so we are leaving him on our benches or on waivers this week. This passing attack just isn't prolific enough to start anyone who has a bad matchup.