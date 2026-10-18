Fantasy Football Week 6 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tyler Allgeier vs. Cam Skattebo

New York Giants RB1 Cam Skattebo is coming into Week 6 off another poor fantasy football outing, and Arizona Cardinals RB Tyler Allgeier is now slated to have most of the Cardinals' backfield workload in Week 6, with rookie RB Jeremiyah Love being out with an injury.

A lot of fantasy managers are likely wondering whether or not to play the two in their fantasy lineups this week. With that, here is a breakdown of who fantasy managers should start and sit between Allgeier and Skattebo.

Cam Skattebo

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) celebrates after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skattebo continues to trend down in fantasy. In Week 5 against the Washington Commanders, he had 13 carries for 58 yards and two receptions for 12 yards. It was his fourth game in a row that he did not score a TD. It was also the fourth game this season where he had a fumble, this time actually losing possession for the first time in 2026 against the Commanders.

Skattebo's inability to take care of the football is not something NFL teams normally take lightly. His struggles have a chance to lessen his role in the Giants’ offense if they persist. While it may not be a direct cause, it is notable that Giants RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. played in 19% of snaps in Week 5, which is the highest snap percentage he has played all season. He played in 18% of snaps in Week 4, and prior to that, his highest snap percentage was 3%.

Skattebo will look to get back on track in Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints. So far in 2026, the Saints, despite their end to the 2025 season where they won four of their last five games, have not maintained that same level at the start of 2026, as they are currently 1-4. A big problem that has helped in giving them that record is their run defense.

The Saints are allowing the third-most rushing yards per game in the NFL, 148.8. They are also giving up the most standard and most PPR fantasy points per game to RBs of any team in the NFL. The last three RB1s they have faced averaged 104.7 rushing yards and have combined for three TDs.

Tyler Allgeier

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (22) celebrates scoring a touchdown with Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allgeier, who was set up to be the Cardinals' lead RB1 before Arizona drafted Love in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, will play that role in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams, as Love will be sidelined with an ankle injury.

The Rams, through five games, have surprisingly been a below-average run defense. They are currently allowing the seventh-most rushing yards per game in the NFL, 128.4. However, while that is the case, they have been a difficult defense for RBs to generate fantasy points on. Los Angeles is allowing the 12th fewest PPR and the 10th fewest standard fantasy points per game to opposing RBs.

A big part of that is the Rams' ability to keep opposing RBs out of the end zone. They have given up just two rushing TDs and no receiving TDs to RBs so far. Allgeier, in order to have a good fantasy outing, could be heavily tied to whether or not he scores a TD. Especially given the lack of receiving upside he has had over his career. In his previous four seasons, he never recorded 20 or more receptions in a single season.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who fantasy managers should start and sit in fantasy football in Week 6 between Skattebo and Allgeier, they should start Skattebo and sit Allgeier.

The Rams have had their struggles in stopping the run, but the Cardinals may not even be able to take advantage of that if they fall behind early and have to go to a more pass-heavy scheme, which does not help Allgeier’s fantasy outlook at all.

That scenario is plausible, given Arizona is a pretty good-sized underdog for the game and the Cardinals have lost two games this season by 20 or more points. Also, the Rams, despite the run yardage they do give up, have again been an above-average opponent in limiting RB fantasy production, unlike Skattebo’s Week 6 opponent, who has been one of the best matchups for an RB to be successful in fantasy.

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