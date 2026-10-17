Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Tyler Allgeier Vs Dameon Pierce Vs MarShawn Lloyd

Week 6 is here, and it's time to get our lineups set. There are some tough decisions to make this week, especially when it comes to the running backs. Many fantasy football owners are being forced to choose between Tyler Allgeier, Dameon Pierce, and MarShawn Lloyd. We will help you decide which one to play in Week 6 and rank all three as fantasy football options.

RB Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

Allgeier is easily the best running back in this group, but he also has the toughest matchup. With Jeremiyah Love sidelined, we expect Allgeier to see a near bell-cow role, while maybe giving up some passing-down snaps.

We have seen Allgeier be a player who has rushed for 1,000 yards and has averaged 4.2 yards per carry in his career. Neither of the other running backs are nearly as accomplished as him. Lloyd has never even rushed for 3.4 yards per carry or 40 yards in a single game, and Pierce hasn't been any better in years.

The Rams are by far the toughest matchup of these three, though. However, they are still a middle-of-the-pack matchup, allowing the 15th-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. The question with him is: is his talent enough to overcome having the toughest matchup?

RB Dameon Pierce, Philadelphia Eagles

Pierce is the last man standing in Philadelphia. Saquon Barkley has been ruled out again, while both Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley have landed on injured reserve. We expect him to handle a near bell-cow role, because there aren't really any other options. Jaydon Blue and Carson Steele are the other backs who could steal work.

With no competition and the best matchup of this trio against the Carolina Panthers, who have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs this season, the volume and matchup are ideal for Pierce. The issue is that he is a practice squad guy on what could be a terrible offense led by Tanner McKee, and hasn't looked even decent in years.

Granted, last week was a tougher matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Pierce carried the ball 11 times for just 14 yards and turned five targets into -2 yards. That is atrocious efficiency. If you now limit touchdown opportunities because Jalen Hurts is sidelined, he could lack any upside at all in Week 6.

RB MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers

Lloyd is the guy in the middle of this trio in pretty much everything this week. He will go up against the Cowboys, who are allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. That is just behind Pierce, but significantly better than Allgeier.

While Lloyd has never played well in an NFL game, he does own the goal-line role in Green Bay and has proven that he is capable of finding the end zone after scoring the first two rushing touchdowns of his career last week. He caught a touchdown back in Week 2.

Nevertheless, his volume is the most uncertain. Through five games, he has 40 carries and 13 targets. With the other two backs potentially in bell-cow roles, that won't likely be the case for Lloyd. He will have a lot to prove to the team in the final game before Josh Jacobs returns in Week 7, which should add some extra motivation to perform in this game.

Verdict

This is a tough call, and one of these guys falling into the end zone could completely swing things. Nevertheless, we would start Allgeier as the top back, with Lloyd behind him, and Pierce last in this group.

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