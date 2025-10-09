Fantasy Football Week 6 WR/CB Matchups: Puka Nacua Torches, Emeka Egbuka is Halted
We are reaching a point in the NFL season where we finally have some established storylines. It appears that our top wide receivers this year include some second tiered named entering the top tier. This is Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Emeka Egbuka, and George Pickens. By no surprise, the best right now are Puka Nacua and Amon-Ra St. Brown. On the other hand, our elite cornerbacks are the usual suspects: Pat Surtain II and AJ Terrell. Week 6 looks to see some great, and terrible WR/CB matchups.
WEEK 6 HIGH-LEVERAGE WR/CB MATCHUPS
Tetairoa McMillan vs Cowboys Secondary
The rookie has been great without a breakout game. This week may be finally what he has been looking for. The Cowboys have been the far worst secondary in the NFL, allowing 285 Yards per Game. With 8+ targets in every game so far, McMillan could very well have a huge game.
Ja'Marr Chase vs Packers Secondary
All signs point to Chase having a nice game this week. Joe Flacco will be slinging the ball for Cincinnati, the Packers have been struggling prior to the bye week, and the Bengals should be trailing, pointing towards the every-so-important pass script. The Packers play a mix of man-to-man and zone coverage, so I would expect Chase to find his gaps and breakout some nice catches. I hope you did not yet panic on Chase because a second good game in a row is due this Sunday.
Courtland Sutton vs Sauce Gardner
He may be paid well, but he is not playing well. Gardner is allowing a poor >0.3 Fantasy Points per Route Run. His is also allowing over 40 Yards per Game, and Sutton will be of his tougher matchups. Teams have learned that when they throw towards Gardner, they find success.
Amon-Ra St. Brown vs Chamarri Conner
St. Brown is having a historic season so far and it will not end this week. Conner plays 94% in the slot which will see him almost always on St. Brown. Conner has been targeted 14 times in his coverage, and 13 times the ball has been caught. Meanwhile, St. Brown has the best hands in the NFL. Kansas City better have a backup plan because this can get ugly.
Puka Nacua vs Ravens Secondary
The only secondary worse than Baltimore has been Dallas. The Ravens are allowing 262 Passing Yards per Game and now they face an elite unit. I see no reason to believe that they can contain the matchup-proof Nacua. In fact, Davante Adams may have a great outing as well.
Chargers WRs vs Dolphins Secondary
The Chargers have found value in all three of their receivers. Meanwhile, the Dolphins secondary has been quite bad. They rank just 16th in Passing Yards Allowed, but they have shelled up to make this happen. The Chargers spread the ball around too much for Miami to contain them. You can also expect the Chargers to be even more pass heavy with Omarion Hampton now on the IR.
WEEK 6 LOW-LEVERAGE WR/CB MATCHUPS
Keon Coleman vs AJ Terrell/Mike Hughes
The Falcons fly under-the-radar, but this cornerback duo has been fantastic this year. The Falcons are allowing just 135 Passing Yards per Game, ranking the best in the NFL. Terrell will likely see Coleman the most, and he is allowing the least Fantasy Points per Route Run of any cornerback (0.11).
Garrett Wilson vs Patrick Surtain II
Surtain is the best cornerback in football and as far as I am concerned, it is not close. Wilson has benefited from garbage time through five weeks, and that may not be able to happen in London. Surtain is just one of two projected shadows this week.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs Jaguars Secondary
Given his target share, Smith-Njigba has a higher floor than most, but still not the best matchup. The Jaguars have arguably the best defensive line in football. I will be curious to see how Darnold faces pressure this week. I expect Smith-Njigba to be forced into more short passes this week, limiting big-play and touchdown opportunity. The real matchup to watch? Smith-Njigba vs Travis Hunter. Regardless, you still are starting Jaxon.
Emeka Egbuka vs 49ers Secondary
Robert Saleh is back as the defensive coordinator and this unit is back in awesome form. There is a trade off in this game. For one, Chris Godwin may be out thus, increasing the target share of Egbuka. The flip side is that it will be easier to double-team Egbuka. I could see a good game out of Tez Johnson and Sterling Shepard. If any team can gameplan Egbuka, it will be the 49ers.