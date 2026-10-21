Fantasy Football Week 7 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: D'Andre Swift vs. Josh Jacobs

Two RBs with intriguing fantasy football outlooks in Week 7 are Chicago Bears RB D’Andre Swift and, making his debut for the 2026 season, Green Bay Packers RB Josh Jacobs. With that, here is a breakdown of who fantasy managers should start between the two this week.

Josh Jacobs

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs the ball during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 12, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bengals 27-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jacobs, after being on the NFL commissioner’s list for the first five weeks of the season, got taken off it before the Packers Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys. He is now eligible to play in Week 7 and practice. He was a participant at Green Bay’s practice on Wednesday, Oct.21.

With Jacobs not yet logging a single snap in the NFL season, he is already a risky fantasy start, with it being unknown how much he will play. But if he does receive the workload he had in his previous season with the Packers, he could have a great week in fantasy in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions—averaged 15.6 carries and 2.4 receptions per game in 2025.

The Lions' run defense has continually gotten better throughout 2026. They are currently allowing the 15th fewest rushing yards per game, 107.0, but over their last three games, they are allowing just 80.3 rushing yards per game. In the Lions' last three games, opposing RB1s have scored a combined two TDs, which both came from Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard. He had 122 rushing yards, while the other two RBs who played Detroit both had under 30 rushing yards.

The Lions are also allowing the 12th-fewest standard and the eighth-fewest PPR fantasy points per game to opposing RBs of any team in the NFL.

D’Andre Swift

Oct 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Swift in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons had another good week in fantasy; he had 16 carries for 44 yards, four receptions for 26 yards, and two TDs. In PPR fantasy formats, he finished as RB5.

The listed RB2 for Chicago, Kyle Monangai, will be out again in Week 7, which will now mark his third game in a row he has missed. The Bears, with him, instead of giving Swift a workhorse RB role, could just give Monagai’s role solely to Chicago’s RB3, Roschon Johnson, as they essentially did in Week 6.

In Week 6, Johnson had 13 carries for 51 yards, 2 receptions for 34 yards, and a TD. He also had a fumble in the fourth quarter. That alone could certainly limit his time on the field in Week 7 compared to what he saw in Week 6.

Swift’ Week 7 opponent, the New England Patriots, have had a great rushing defense in 2026. They are currently allowing the ninth-fewest rushing yards per game, 91.8. Over their last three games, they are allowing just 75.3 rushing yards per game. The Patriots are also allowing the 13th-fewest PPR and 13th-fewest standard fantasy points per game to opposing RBs of any team in the NFL.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who fantasy managers should start in fantasy football between Swift and Jacobs in Week 7, they should start Swift.

The main reason is that Swift is just a safer play. His role, outside of one week in 2026, has stayed the same. In that role, he has routinely put up solid fantasy numbers, ranking as RB10 in PPR formats for all of 2026.

Jacobs, again, with his usage for Week 7 being unknown, is too big a risk to warrant playing him over Swift in a spot where they are facing rushing defenses of the fairly same toughness level.

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