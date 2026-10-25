Fantasy Football Week 7 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Emanuel Wilson vs. Quinshon Judkins

There are several RBs with difficult matchups for Week 7, making whether or not to start or sit them a hard decision. Two of those RBs are Cleveland Browns RB Quinshon Judkins and Seattle Seahawks RB Emanuel Wilson. With that, here is a breakdown of who to play between Wilson and Judkins this week in fantasy football.

Quinson Judkins

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) runs with the ball against New York Jets cornerback Azareye'h Thomas (1) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After missing Week 6 with an ankle injury, Judkins will be back and available for the Browns in Week 7. In his last game in Week 5, he had a rough outing against the New York Jets. He had 14 rushes for 44 yards and three receptions for six yards. He will look to bounce back in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans are tied for allowing the 11th most rushing yards per game in the NFL,122.5. They are also giving up the 16th most standard and the 18th most PPR fantasy points per game to opposing RBs. Two of the last three RB1s to face Tennessee have had solid success in fantasy. They each had over 70 rushing yards and recorded a TD.

Emanuel Wilson

Oct 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson (23) runs for a two-yard touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it surely seemed like the Seahawks were going to get RB Zach Charbonnet back and available this week, that ended up not being the case. He was ruled out for their matchup on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, giving way for RB Emanuel Wilson to play the RB1 role for Seattle once again.

Wilson in his last three games has averaged 18.3 carries, 64.7 rushing yards, and has a combined three TDs.

The Chiefs, Wilson’s Week 7 opponent, have had an above-average rushing defense so far this season. They are allowing the seventh-fewest rushing yards per game in the league, 88.0. That has translated to them being a tough opponent for opposing RBs to generate fantasy points against them.

This season, the Chiefs are giving up the ninth-fewest PPR and the fifth-fewest standard fantasy points per game to opposing RBs. The last three RBs to face the Chiefs all had under 60 rushing yards, and none of them recorded a TD.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who to start and who to sit in fantasy football this week between Judkins and Wilson, fantasy managers should sit Wilson and start Judkins.

Judkins has a significantly better matchup than Wilson, and with him and Wilson both being heavily TD-dependent, Judkins has a better chance of finding the end zone, helping him be a better start.

The Titans have allowed four TDs to opposing RBs, and the Chiefs have allowed three this season. Tennessee is allowing the 13th fewest points per game in the NFL, 21.5, while Kansas City is allowing the second fewest, 16.6.

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