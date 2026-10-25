Fantasy Football Week 7 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Omar Cooper Jr. vs. Tre Tucker

Two of the most surprising high-performing fantasy WRs in Week 6 were Las Vegas Raiders WR Tre Tucker and rookie WR for the New York Jets Omar Cooper Jr. The two both ranked inside the top-10 in PPR fantasy formats last week–Tucker was WR2, and Cooper Jr. was WR6.

With their breakout performances last week, here is a breakdown of who is more likely to have a big game again and be the better start in Week 7 in fantasy football.

Tre Tucker

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) catches a pass for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tucker in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills had his highest-scoring fantasy performance since Week 3 of the 2025 season. He recorded five receptions on seven targets for 97 yards and two TDs. Going into Week 7, he will have a far more difficult matchup than Buffalo as he will battle against the Los Angeles Rams secondary.

While Tucker’s game from last week was certainly impressive, the Bills have one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL. They are allowing the second most passing yards per game, 285.8, while Tucker’s opponent this week, the Rams, are giving up just 167.0 passing yards per game. That ranks as the second-lowest average in the NFL in 2026. The limited passing yards they give up does, in fact, equate to opposing WRs not having much fantasy success.

Los Angeles is allowing the ninth-fewest standard and the fourth-fewest PPR fantasy points per game to opposing WRs in the league. The last three WR1s they have gone up against averaged 43.3 receiving yards, 3.3 receptions, and combined for no TDs.

Omar Cooper Jr.

Sep 13, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (11) runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his first game back from an ankle sprain he suffered in Week 6 against the New England Patriots, Cooper Jr. recorded six receptions on seven targets for 103 yards and a TD. With Jets WR Adonai Mitchell still out, he will be New York’s designated WR2 in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins.

Despite Miami being winless, they have been a bad matchup for WRs and their fantasy football outlooks. They are currently giving up the 14th fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, 219.2. They are also giving up the second-fewest PPR and standard fantasy points per game to opposing WRs. The last three WR2s to face the Dolphins have averaged 16.7 receiving yards, 1.7 receptions, and have combined for no TDs.

With Jets RB Breece Hall back, it would not be surprising to see New York utilize their run game an above-average amount, especially if they have a lead. The Dolphins' low fantasy production they have allowed to opposing WRs is somewhat linked to them being out of games. They have lost three of their five games by 14 or more points.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who fantasy managers should start and sit between Cooper Jr. and Tucker in fantasy football Week 7, they should sit Cooper Jr. and start Tucker.

Both have extreme boom-or-bust potential, but Tucker’s’s fantasy floor is higher. The Raiders' usage in the pass game of late plays a factor in that. Over their last three games, they are averaging the fourth-most pass attempts per game in the NFL, 43.0.

Cooper Jr. is an intriguing player in fantasy, but several factors are working against him this week: his matchup, Hall returning, and New York is tied for averaging the eighth-fewest pass attempts per game in the NFL. Over their last three games, they are averaging the fewest pass attempts per game: 25.0.

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