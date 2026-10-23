Fantasy Football Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Germie Bernard Vs. Carnell Tate

Despite slow starts to the season through the first few weeks, rookie wide receivers Carnell Tate and Germie Bernard are surging at the right time for fantasy football lineups. Both first-year pass-catchers have eclipsed 14.0 points in PPR twice over the past three games with notable breakout performances.

Bernard and the Pittsburgh Steelers will go on the road to take on the New Orleans Saints, while Tate and the Tennessee Titans will return home against the Cleveland Browns. Each of the two wideouts will provide valuable fantasy production in Week 7, but who presents the higher ceiling for their respective matchup?

The Case For Germie Bernard

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) carries the ball in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bernard built on a promising Week 5 campaign with a WR2 PPR finish in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Alabama product hauled in 11 of his 12 targets, racking up 87 receiving yards with the game-winning touchdown in overtime. Bernard has been Aaron Rodgers’ favorite target over the last two games, a trend that should continue in a favorable matchup against the 25th-ranked pass defense in the NFL.

Germie Bernard in his last two games:



9 TAR + 6 REC + 80 Yards

12 TAR + 11 REC + 87 Yards + TD



League. Winner. 📈 — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) October 20, 2026

The Case Against Bernard

The rookie has noticed a promising expansion in his role over the past few weeks, with injuries piling up throughout the receiver room. Still, he hasn’t mustered the high-end production to that of Tate, splitting volume in the passing game with DK Metcalf. From a fantasy perspective, he’s reached superior heights than his rookie counterpart at this point in the season, but he’ll contend for touches with Metcalf and Jaylen Warren, who have also surged in recent weeks.

The Case For Carnell Tate

Titans rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate celebrates his first NFL touchdown reception in a Week 6 game against the Colts. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Though his one-catch performance in Week 5 raised concerns coming off a 145-yard performance, Tate managed to bounce back with six catches for 70 yards and a touchdown over seven targets, tallying 19.0 points in PPR and his second WR11 fantasy finish in three weeks. Tate has firmly separated as Tennessee’s WR1, with consistent volume that provides an edge over Bernard in our start-sit argument.

Carnell Tate came up with his first NFL touchdown when Tennessee needed it most.



6 REC, 70 REC YDS, 1 TD vs Colts



Performances like this are keeping Tate right in the OROY conversation.pic.twitter.com/G2j07DnUWT https://t.co/EDYFVW9Lm7 — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) October 18, 2026

The Case Against Tate

The Browns’ defense has endured its share of struggles, especially in the pass game, but Tate will draw a tough matchup against fellow Ohio State legend Denzel Ward at points during Sunday’s game. Tate’s ceiling is also hampered by Cam Ward’s struggles during the young season. The Titans’ signal-caller enters Week 7 ranked 29th among starting quarterbacks in QBR, commanding the 32nd-ranked passing attack in the NFL.

The Verdict

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) scores a /td/ during overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though Tate has emerged as the unquestioned WR1 in Tennessee, I still feel Bernard offers the higher ceiling for Week 7, and I’ll roll with him over the Titans wideout for lineups this week. He’s in the midst of a stellar surge and will maintain his uptick and volume once again against the Saints. Bernard is also supported by a vastly superior quarterback play at this point in the season, suiting up in a passing attack that ranks fourth in the NFL in attempts.

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