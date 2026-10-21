Fantasy Football Players Need To Target Steelers WR Germie Bernard On The Trade Block

The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a respectable 4-2 start to the 2026 NFL campaign, headlined by contributions from stars like Jaylen Warren, Aaron Rodgers and Germie Bernard on the offensive side of the ball. Focusing on Bernard, the rookie has become one of Rodgers’ top targets over recent weeks, rapidly climbing fantasy football rankings during his recent surge.

Bernard entered the season as Pittsburgh’s WR4 behind DK Metcalf, Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr., but a flurry of injuries, paired with stellar performances, have thrust the rookie up the depth chart. In Week 6, the Alabama product broke out with the best performance of his young career.

Matched up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bernard tied the team-high with 11 catches over 12 targets, racking up 87 yards and a touchdown through the air. This upward trend has led to a massive uptick in roster percentage, but a trade for the rookie wideout could greatly benefit receiver-needy fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Managers Need To Target Germie Bernard

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) scores a /td/ during overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bernard’s surge couldn’t have come at a better time for Pittsburgh’s offense. Pittman and Wilson are both on injured reserve with lingering issues that have thrust Bernard into a vastly expanded role. He’s capitalized on such opportunities with production that has translated to fantasy success.

The rookie popped up on the radars of fantasy managers in Week 5, hauling in six catches for 80 yards and a WR21 finish in PPR. He carried that momentum into the Steelers’ matchup against Tampa Bay, notching the game-winning touchdown in overtime to cap off a 25.7-point performance, good for a WR3 finish in Week 6.

Germie Bernard in his last two games:



9 TAR + 6 REC + 80 Yards

12 TAR + 11 REC + 87 Yards + TD



League. Winner. 📈 — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) October 20, 2026

Entering a favorable matchup against the New Orleans Saints’ 25th-ranked pass defense, Bernard is positioned to shine once again. With continued performance, there’s a case to be made for him as a weekly start option at FLEX or WR2 among fantasy lineups.

What Should You Give Up For Bernard?

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The ideal timing of a trade for the Steelers wideout is what makes his case as a trade target so compelling. His asking price is growing by the week, but managers looking to add Bernard could still execute a trade for a relatively cheap return.

A player like Zach Charbonnet or another highly touted fantasy contributor dealing with injury would likely serve as an enticing trade piece for Bernard, along with other options like Cam Skattebo, a quality buy-low candidate at this point of the season.

Depending on the needs of other lineups in your league, plenty of fantasy players could add Bernard for a bargain compared to his expected production for the remainder of his rookie campaign. He’s already showing flashes of a potential league-winner, and could right the ship for lineups dealing with injuries or inconsistency at wide receiver.

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