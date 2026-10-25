Fantasy Football Week 7 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Germie Bernard vs. Carnell Tate

Two of the more impressive rookie WRs in the 2026 NFL season, Pittsburgh Steelers WR Germie Bernard and Tennessee Titans WR Carnell Tate, both have solid fantasy outlooks for Week 7. With that, here is a breakdown of who fantasy managers should start between Tate and Bernard in fantasy football this week.

Carnell Tate

Tennessee wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) positions himself for a reception while double-teamed by Houston safety Jalen Pitre (5) and safety Calen Bullock (2) during their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. Tate couldn’t hold onto the ball at the goal line. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tate rebounded from a poor outing in Week 5 against the Houston Texans in Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts. He logged six receptions on seven targets for 70 yards and a TD–his first NFL career TD. In PPR fantasy formats, he ranked as WR11. He will take that momentum into a Week 7 matchup against the Cleveland Browns

Cleveland is allowing just 205.2 passing yards per game. That is the eighth-lowest average in the NFL. Within that limited yardage they give up, opposing WRs have still had notable fantasy success against them.

Out of the last three WR1s they have faced, two of them have recorded over 100 receiving yards: Pittsburgh Steelers WR1 DK Metcalf had five receptions for 115 yards, and New York Jets WR1 Garrett Wilson had seven receptions for 104 yards and a TD.

The Browns in 2026 are allowing the 11th most standard and the 13th most PPR fantasy points to opposing WRs in the league.

Germie Bernard

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) runs with the ball after a catch while defneded by Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) in the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the 2026 season, a multitude of WRs down depth charts have had increased opportunities due to another WR above them on their depth chart being out with an injury. Many have not amped up their play in those spots, but a few have. Bernard is in that few.

In Week 7, with Pittsburgh WRs Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson both on the injured reserve, Bernard had the best game of his rookie season so far against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had 11 receptions on 12 targets for 87 yards and a TD. For the week, he ranked as WR3 in PPR fantasy formats. He will look to continue that success in an early game on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints in 2026 have had a below-average passing defense. They are currently giving up the eighth-most passing yards per game, 239.7. They are also allowing the 17th-most PPR and the 14th-most PPR fantasy points per game to opposing WRs.

The last three WR1s to face the Saints have had great fantasy success, all recording over 75 receiving yards, and two of the WR1s went for over 90. The two WR1s to go over 90 receiving yards were Atlanta Falcons WR1 Drake London (96) and New York Giants WR1 Malik Nabers (165).

Final Verdict

When it comes to who fantasy managers should start in Week 7 between Bernard and Tate, they should start Bernard.

Both are great fantasy starting options, but Bernard, being on a team with a more consistently effective passing game, is a much safer play. The Steelers are averaging 221.3 passing yards per game, versus Tate with Tennessee, who are averaging 153.5 passing yards per game, the lowest average in the NFL. Also, Bernard, on paper, is facing a more vulnerable secondary in the Saints than Tate is facing going up against Cleveland.

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