Fantasy Football Week 7 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tyler Allgeier vs. Bam Knight

Rookie RB for the Arizona Cardinals, Jeremiyah Love, after being sidelined in Week 6, is expected to be unavailable again in Week 7 with an ankle injury.

Two RBs on Arizona now become fantasy-relevant for the upcoming slate of games: Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight. Here is a breakdown of who fantasy managers should be playing in their starting lineups between Knight and Allgeier in Week 7.

Tyler Allgeier

Oct 18, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (22) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite Love being out, Allgeier did not have a good outing in fantasy football in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams. He had 18 carries for 38 yards and one reception for 10 yards. His underwhelming yardage on the ground, given the volume he had, is concerning, given the Rams have been one of the worst rushing defenses in the NFL this season. The Rams this season are allowing the seventh-most rushing yards per game in the league, 127.0. Allgeier will still have a better fantasy in Week 7 with who his opponent is.

The Cardinals will take on the Denver Broncos. So far in 2026, they are allowing the second-most rushing yards per game in the NFL, 139.8. The Broncos are also allowing the sixth-most standard and PPR fantasy points per game to opposing RBs in the NFL. Though, the last three RB1s Denver has faced have not had great success on the ground. They have averaged 45.7 rushing yards and combined for one rushing TD.

Bam Knight

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20) during halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While all eyes were on Allgeier and what he could do in fantasy football in Week 6 with Love out, Knight logged an impressive outing and saw the field a surprising amount. Knight against the Rams had 15 carries for 80 yards and two receptions for 18 yards. He played in 44% of snaps while Allgeier played in 56% of snaps. With the way he played in Week 6, Knight definitely should have at least a similar snap share in Week 7 against the Broncos.

One area of Knight’s game that gives him an edge over Allgeier is what he can do in the pass game. In 12 games in 2025, he had 22 receptions and recorded three or more receptions in four of his last five games. Allgeier in five seasons in the NFL has never had a single season where he has had over 20 receptions.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who fantasy managers should start in Week 7 between Allgeier and Knight, they should start Knight.

With the amount of volume Knight received in Week 6, and then tacking on the receiving upside he has over Allgeier, he is the better play. His pass-catching alone could give him the edge in having a way better fantasy outing than Allgeier in Week 7. In the Broncos' past three games, two opposing RBs have had three receptions against them.

It would also not be surprising to see Knight have a larger role than he did in Week 6, given the success he had with his touches compared to what Allgeier did with his.

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