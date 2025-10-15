Fantasy Football Week 7 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Jonnu Smith vs. Evan Engram
Coming into week seven of the NFL season, there are many ways fantasy football managers can go with their tight end spot. With that, many players have big question marks hanging over their heads in what they can provide week to week. Two of those TEs that fit that category are Denver Broncos TE Evan Engram and Pittsburgh Steelers TE Jonnu Smith. Here is a breakdown on who to start and who to sit between the two TEs in week seven in fantasy football.
Jonnu Smith
Pittsburgh Steelers TE Jonnu Smith, after having a somewhat strong opening in week one of the 2025 season, has strung together a streak of lackluster performances since. He found the endzone in week one, and with the addition of five receptions and 15 receiving yards in PPR fantasy formats, he finished as TE10 in the season opener. Since then, he has not scored a touchdown and has not had a game with five or more receptions or a game over 30 receiving yards. His usability in fantasy football in 2025 will be put to the ultimate test on Thursday night of this week, as his opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, is arguably the most ideal opponent for a TE in fantasy this year.
Cincinnati in PPR formats is currently giving up the most fantasy points to the TE position in 2025. In three of the last four games, opposing TE1s have scored a TD. In the last four weeks, TE1s have averaged 13.8 points per game in PPR formats against them. While this is promising for Smith’s outlook for the game, another factor should be taken into account that may hinder his performance, is the usage of another TE on Pittsburgh's roster.
The snap count for Steelers TE Darnell Washington, has skyrocketed in their last two games. He played in 80% of the snaps in week six, while Smith just played in 69% of the team’s snaps. Washington, in the game, logged three receptions for 62 yards.
Evan Engram
Denver Broncos TE1 Evan Engram got off to a hot start against the New York Jets in week six, but cooled off with the rest of his team in what ended up being one of the uglier NFL matchups of the 2025 season. Engram in the contest had five receptions for 42 yards. Four of these receptions came in the first half, as the Broncos had just 49 passing yards all together in the second half. Going into week seven, Engram and the rest of the Broncos will take on the New York Giants.
The Giants are currently allowing the seventh-most passing yards per game in the NFL. Against TEs, they give up the 12th fewest fantasy points to the position in PPR formats. They are coming off of giving their biggest receiving yard total game and most fantasy points to an opposing TE1 in week six to Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert. In the game, Goedert had 110 receiving yards, nine receptions, and a touchdown. This ranked him as TE1 in PPR formats for week six.
Another thing for fantasy managers to monitor with Engram is his low snap count has been for the year. He has yet to play over 50% of snaps in a game for the Broncos this season.
Final Verdict
When it comes to who should start between Engram and Smith, Smith should be a start while Engram is a sit. Smith is in the best spot he has been all year to put up massive numbers, and while it has not taken place in Pittsburgh yet, he has shown throughout his career he has big-play ability. This skill set could show up huge against Cincinnati. Engram on the other hand has been steady the last two weeks in fantasy, but despite that, Smith's outlook for a good game feels slightly better than his in week seven.