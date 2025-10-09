Evan Engram and 2 More Fantasy Football Week 6 Tight End Streamers
The tight end position has long been one of the most unpredictable lineup slots in fantasy football.
Outside of the few elite names, week-to-week production can be inconsistent, leaving managers frustrated and often scrambling for answers. That makes streaming — a tactic that utilizes the waiver wire to start players based on favorable matchups each week — a viable and sometimes necessary strategy.
By targeting matchups, opportunity and red-zone usage, streaming tight ends can help managers squeeze value out of a position that rarely offers much beyond the top tier. Instead of being locked into a low-ceiling option, streaming opens the door to finding upside plays who can deliver at the right time.
Week 6 of the NFL season presents a fresh slate and several opportunities for managers seeking to optimize their lineups. Here are four streaming options that could pay off for fantasy football managers.
*Percentage denotes player’s roster rate on ESPN and Yahoo*
Evan Engram (Broncos) @ Jets (ESPN: 53% Yahoo: 52%)
Engram had a slow start to the season, partially because he had been dealing with a back injury. The injury even caused him to miss the Broncos’ Week 3 contest. However, he’s been made a focal point of the offense since returning. Engram is coming off his best performance of the season, where he caught 4-of-6 targets for 33 yards and a touchdown vs. the Eagles. The Broncos match up against the Jets, who give up the ninth-most fantasy points to tight ends, in Week 6. New York also leads the entire NFL in touchdowns allowed to the position (5).
Harold Fannin (Browns) @ Steelers (ESPN: 26% Yahoo: 25%)
Fannin has made my list of streamers several times now. He’s yet to replicate his NFL debut performance, but reached the end zone for the first time in his career last week in Dublin. He has benefited from Dillon Gabriel taking over under center, as the rookie used Fannin as a security blanket early in the contest. Joe Flacco was traded, opening the door for this rookie duo to continue shining. The Steelers are middle of the pack in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, but have allowed three scores to the position in 2025.
Jake Tonges (49ers) @ Buccaneers (ESPN: 15% Yahoo: 9%)
Tonges made my tight end streamers list last week, while also appearing on my early Week 6 waiver wire pickups list. The tight end has virtually come out of nowhere, but has done a formidable job filling in for an injured George Kittle. Tonges has scored in back-to-back games and is coming off one of his best games as a pro. In the 49ers’ upset win over the Rams on Thursday, he caught a career-high 7-of-11 targets for 41 yards. With Kittle and pass-catchers Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings unlikely to play in Week 6, Tonges will lead the San-Francisco passing game. He gets the Buccaneers’ defense, which gives up the 10th most fantasy points per game this season and ranks tied for second-most with four TDs allowed to the position.
Check out our Week 6 tight end rankings.