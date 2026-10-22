Fantasy Football Week 7 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Saquon Barkley vs. Chase Brown

RB for the Philadelphia Eagles Saquon Barkley is trending toward returning to play in Week 7 after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury. With his return looming, here is a breakdown of who fantasy managers should start this week between him and another highly drafted fantasy football RB who has underperformed so far in 2026, Cincinnati Bengals RB Chase Brown.

Chase Brown

Oct 11, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals halfback Chase Brown (30) runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown in PPR fantasy formats currently ranks as RB20 and is coming off his most discouraging game of the season, in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins. In the contest, he had 13 carries for 39 yards and three receptions for 21 yards. And adding to the underwhelming stats, a new thorn flared up in Brown’s 2026 fantasy outlook, that being the usage of Bengals RB2 Samaje Perine. He had 14 carries for 68 yards and two receptions for 10 yards in Week 5. In the game, Perine played in 50% of snaps, and Brown appeared in 61% of snaps.

Brown’s Week 7 opponent is the Baltimore Ravens. So far in 2026, they have had an above-average rushing defense, tied for allowing the 11th fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, 100.5. They are also giving up the eighth-fewest standard and the sixth-fewest PPR fantasy points per game to opposing RBs in the NFL.

The last three RB1s to face Baltimore averaged 58.3 rushing yards, 3.3 receptions, 16 receiving yards, and combined for one TD.

Saquon Barkley

Oct 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barkley has been a huge fantasy football letdown so far. In PPR fantasy formats, he is currently RB55, one spot behind De’Von Achane, whose 2026 season ended in Week 3. Barkley will have a huge opportunity to get back on track in Week 7 when he takes on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

The Cowboys in 2026 have had an absolutely abysmal rushing defense. They are currently giving up the most rushing yards per game in the NFL, 149.8. That has translated to them being one of the better opponents a fantasy RB can have, as Dallas is giving up the 11th most PPR and eighth most standard fantasy points per game to opposing RBs in the league.

The last three RB1s to face the Cowboys averaged 66.3 rushing yards and combined for two TDs.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who fantasy managers should start in Week 7 between Barkley and Brown, they should start Barkley.

Yes, Barkley has underperformed, but there are not too many better spots for his fantasy outlook for a single game than the one he has in Week 7. He has a far better matchup than Brown, and with him being on an offense that no longer has its QB1, Jalen Hurts, they could lean on him more than they usually would in this matchup and for the rest of the season.

Brown is still a solid starting option in fantasy outside of this debate. Though if Perine sees a similar snap share to the one he had in Week 5, fantasy managers with Brown should start to hit the panic button. Because if he does, Brown’s fantasy trade value will take another hit, and he could become a must-sit in difficult matchups like the one he has in Week 7 moving forward.

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