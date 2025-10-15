Fantasy Football Week 7 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tee Higgins vs. DK Metcalf
Both wide receivers, Tee Higgins and DK Metcalf have played under new quarterbacks in 2025. The newness of their situations has greatly affected how good they will be in fantasy football this season. Going into week seven of the NFL season and with both WRs playing on Thursday night, here is breakdown on who to start and who to sit between Metcalf and HIggins this week in fantasy football
Tee Higgins
In Joe Flacco’s debut for the Cincinnati Bengals, WR Tee Higgins there was one noticeable positive. Through weeks two through five he received just 15 targets. In week six’s game against the Green Bay Packers he tied his season high for targets in a game this season with eight. In the game he had five receptions for 62 yards, which made him WR28 in PPR fantasy formats. Definitely not record breaking numbers but nevertheless a step in the right direction for Higgins, as he recorded his highest receiving yard total of the year. He will have a big opportunity to take this momentum into Thursday night’s matchup against the Steelers.
Higgins week six opponent, Green Bay, on the year have allowd the 11th fewest passing yards per game. Higgins and the Bengals week seven opponent, Pittsburgh, are currently allowing the sixth most passing per game in the NFL. Against WR2s the Steelers have shown vulnerability, giving up two games over 90 receiving yards to the position. In week two against the Seattle Seahawks Cooper Kupp had seven receptions for 90 yards and in week four against the Minnesota Vikings Jordan Addsion had four receptions for 114 yards. Against the WR position in general, the Steelers give up the 13th most fantasy points per game to the position in PPR formats.
DK Metcalf
Pittsburgh Steelers WR1 DK Metcalf and veteran QB Aaron Rogers are starting to find their connection. In games one through three of the 2025 season Metcalf had a combined 135 receiving yards. Over the last two games he has a combined 221 receiving yards. In these games in PPR formats Metcalf finished as WR7 and WR10.
The Steelers who had one of the worst passing offenses last year, have shown no trace of carrying any of that over this season recently, as Metcalf and Rodgers have been a big part of changing the team’s offensive outlook. They will have an ideal opponent in the Bengals to continue to punish opposing secondaries with their dynamic connection.
Cincinnati after posting a poor overall defense in the 2024 season and have shown no sign of improvement. In fact they have gotten worse. Last year they were allowing the eighth most points per game in the NFL, this season they are allowing the third most points per game. Last season they were allowing the 11th most passing yards per game, in 2025 they are currently giving up the second most passing yards per game.
Cincinnati has allowed the 10th most fantasy points in PPR formats to the WR position. Also WR1s in the last three weeks have performed well against the Bengals. Over this stretch all opposing WR1s have recorded more than 80 receiving yards against Cincinnati–Matthew Golden had 86 yards, Amon-Ra St.Brown had 100 yards, and Courtland Sutton had 81 yards.
Final Verdict
Between Metcalf and Higgins in who should start and who should sit in week seven, Metcalf should be a start and Higgins should be a sit. The main reason for this is Higgins' lack of big fantasy performances this season, and the small sample size of him having Flacco at QB, although their first game together was somewhat promising. Another reason is Metcalf and Rodgers, posting back to back strong games together.
Fantasy owners with Higgins still in most situations should start him. This is one of the more promising spots he has had all year to have a big game. Just in regards to who is a better option between him and Metcalf, the Pittsburgh WR1 is the better play.