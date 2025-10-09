Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Offer First Impressions of New QB Joe Flacco
CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s first impression of Joe Flacco was that the team’s new quarterback talks fast.
“He calls the plays a little fast, so that was something new hearing,” Chase said. “Usually when I'm tired, Joe (Burrow) will be like, 'Need a minute?' And he calls it a little slower for me. But now I'm in there, and it's just like dada-dada-dada-dada."
It was Flacco’s age – 40 – and not his staccato that struck wide receiver Tee Higgins.
“I was messin’ with some of the guys, telling them ‘He was in the league when we were getting in trouble for being outside with the streetlights on,” Higgins said.
Both receivers said the team’s new quarterback has brought excitement in addition to his experience, stirring some optimism that the offense can get back on track and end the team’s three-game losing streak with Jake Browning at quarterback.
“I’m very excited, especially knowing what he can do with the ball in his hands,” Higgins said of Flacco. “I'm definitely looking forward to it and doing better with the offense and just getting things going.”
Chase said he hadn’t lost faith in Browning, but the team needed a spark.
“We believe in Jake, but we also believe that we needed help, too,” he said. “It's both ways you can look at it.
“I appreciate the organization trying to make this work, so we've got to make it work,” Chase added. “They see that we've got a chance. Defense is doing good, good enough job for us to help us out. We’ve got to make plays in space. That's what they want us to keep doing. They're just giving us an opportunity to make more of those plays happen."
Chase said he found out about the trade from Higgins, who said he found out while scrolling on his phone.
“I was on (X) and got to scrolling and was like, 'Oh, snap. This is crazy,’” Higgins said. “I called (Chase), and he was like 'Nah, you lying. Are you for real?'”
Higgins told him to go check X, which Chase did.
They still weren’t sure if it was real until their fact checker – head coach Zac Taylor – called them to confirm it.
Chase admitted he was a Drew Brees fan growing up and didn’t pay much attention to Flacco.
But 18 seasons and 200 games played speak volumes.
"Unbelievable, if I'm being honest," Chase said of Flacco’s longevity. "A lot of people don't see themselves playing that long, besides quarterbacks. He comes in every day smiling, happy to be here. Loves talking to the guys. He talks to everybody, to be honest, and that's good to see. He comes in just as normal as everybody else. He walks with confidence. He talks with confidence. That's what you need in a quarterback."
On Monday, Taylor talked about the adjustment period Chase, Higgins and the other receivers would need because of how powerful Flacco’s throws are.
His arm strength and velocity are something Joe Burrow praised as well back in September before the Bengals faced Flacco and the Browns in the season opener.
But Chase downplayed the difference between Flacco’s passes and Burrow and Browning’s.
“I don't think he throws that hard," Chase said.
Higgins said it’s the first time he’s ever had to get used to a new quarterback this quickly and admitted there is a difference in how Flacco throws, but it’s moot.
“Obviously each guy has a different feel, but at the end of the day, it's my job to catch it,” he said. “Whether it's high, low, left, right. I've got to catch it.
“But (Flacco) commands the huddle really well. He's the guy that's got to take charge of this train,” Higgins continued. “He's getting the grasp of the plays pretty easy. If he's got any questions, we'll help.”