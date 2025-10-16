Fantasy Football Week 7 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Breece Hall vs Cam Skattebo
There is always much crticism to go around in New York City. The Jets, the Giants, even the Rangers right now, but that's not our topic. Amongst all of the overreactions we do have two glaring bright spots. Those spots are the two starting running backs over in the Meadowlands. Breece Hall and Cam Skattebo are both having good seasons which has earned them both RB2 value with RB1 upsides. That creates a world where they are included in a competitive Start 'Em, Sit 'Em debate.
The Case for Breece Hall
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 7 Ranking: RB14
The Jets may be struggling, but not on the ground. The Jets are the 5th best run game in the NFL and Hall is averaging 4.7 Yards per Carry in his campaign that lists him as the RB20 overall. This number would be higher but Hall lacks a touchdown yet this season. I think that this will change real soon and that a big game is in store. Is it this week?
The Panthers are 30th in run stop win rate. The Jets are 6th in run blocking win rate. New York should have the huge advantage. This matchup is also more favorable for the Jets to hopefully find their first win of the year. They are just 1.5-Point underdogs.
The Jets have been stuck every single week with a game script going against their norm. This team is meant to run the ball and when they have been able to, they have had success. The proof is in the numbers. This week, they should be able to do that. For that reason, Hall does have massive upside. I could see him achieve well over 20 carries finally, a touchdown.
The Case for Cam Skattebo
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 7 Ranking: RB18
The Giants will take on the Broncos this week in a very tough matchup. Denver is the 16th best run blocking team, per win rates, while the Giants are 12th best in run blocking.
The game plan can be a bit difficult to predict given the Giants recent success. They can either get blown out or pull off another upset. Their wide range of outcomes plays to high volatility, so Skattebo should be viewed as an upside play more than a safe play.
Skattebo has 22-of-24 team running back carries in the red zone this season. He has about 45% of all team touches in the red zone. If they get down there, be assured that Skattebo is the guy. So, how often might they get there?
Vegas projects the Broncos to win by 7.5 Points with an over/under of 40.5 This implies the Giants to score just 16.5 Points. Given their efficiency, the Giants should trend on 1.5 total touchdowns. Continuing to crunch numbers, this may imply Skattebo to have about a 50% chance to score. We need him to score for ultimate upside.
Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Breece Hall vs Cam Skattebo
This seems like a no brainer to me. Skattebo has been great, but his run should be limited this week. Even if he finds the endzone, it very unlikely happens twice. As for Hall, he has tremendous upside and leverage against the Panthers. This week is primed to be the breakout for Hall.
Start Breece Hall over Cam Skattebo for high-upside and more safety.