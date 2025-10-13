Fantasy Football Buy, Sell, or Hold: Breece Hall Struggles, but has Great Value
Earlier this season we had discussed Breece Hall and where he stands as a Buy or Sell candidate. Our initial analysis listed him as a buy-low candidate. However, time has since passed and so now it is time to revisit the matter. The Jets are 0-6 and at this point, they may continue to spiral downwards. That can affect Hall, but does it really? Let's put in the work here and decide where the fourth year back stands.
2025 Stats: Breece Hall
Hall currently has 88 Carries on the year for 410 Yards. This puts him at 4.7 Yards per Carry, which is actually a very good number. Where the issue enlies is with his zero touchdowns on the season. The Jets have four rushing touchdown as a team, but they have gone as (3) to Justin Fields and (1) to Braelon Allen. In the receiving game, Hall has 17 Receptions for 150 Yards and 0 Touchdowns. He is catching 85% of his targets.
Depth Chart
Hall is the certified RB1 in New York after Allen was lost for 8-12 weeks. He still remains out until December. Isaiah Davis is the only real backup to Hall but he has not really been a huge threat. Their snap-split was 62-40% in Week 5 and 74-26% in Week 6. Hall is the clear better running back so David will never be a threat. This is all-Hall.
Jets Offensive Outlook
Hall is not the reason for his own lacking success. It is the team itself. Justin Fields has been very shy to throw the ball and it has affected this entire offense. The team purposefully went to halftime on Sunday when they had a 4th and short at midfield. They truly lacked any confidence to move the ball and with getting the ball back after the half, the decided it was better to not risk a turnovers than to get 15 yards. Confidence is extremely low in New York.
The Jets rank 26th in Total Yards, 25th in Points, 32 in Passing Yards, and actually 5th in Rushing Yards. Most of these passing yards have come in garbage time. This offense is very clearly incapable of passing, but they can run the ball. This is a credit to their offensive line who has done a great job in run blocking, ranking 12th in the NFL.
Going forward, this team cannot get much worse. You can anticipate them to finally get a few wins, but they are simply not a good team. That creates lacking opportunity to score touchdowns.
Buy, Sell, or Hold: Breece Hall
Despite zero touchdowns, Hall is the RB19 in Fantasy Football. This could be worse and it makes him a lower end RB2. I would project him to remain around here, but with moderate upside.
The Jets cannot pass the ball, but they can run the ball. Even when losing, they have shown that they lack confidence in the pass and so they will run the ball. Hall is on the road to 1,000 Yards. We just need touchdowns.
Will Hall score much? Zero touchdowns is a very poor number, but given the Jets rushing success, this should change. Hall is a high percentage ball carrier. They have three easier games coming up (Panthers, Bengals, Browns). If Hall breaks out, it will happen over the next few weeks. I would rather stay invested.
Hold onto Breece Hall unless you get high returns. Looking at the current rankings of running backs, I find lacking options that have higher upside than Hall.