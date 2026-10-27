Fantasy Football Week 8 Kicker Sits: Andres Borregales & Cairo Santos Face Tough Test

Stop letting your kicker slot be an afterthought. Fantasy matchups are won on the margins, and starting the wrong kicker is an unforced error you can't afford. Between stingy defenses capping scoring volume and offenses collapsing on the road, these kickers are absolute poison for your Week 8 lineup. Sit them, stream better, and survive the week.

The Matchup Trap: Why Cairo Santos Could Struggle

Matchup: Chicago Bears @ Seattle Seahawks

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears placekicker Cairo Santos (8) watches the ball after kicking a fifty-yard field goal held by punter Tory Taylor (19) against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Santos enters a difficult road environment in Seattle, making him a kicker to avoid for Week 8. According to The Football Database, matchup analysis, the Seahawks' defense has been among the stingiest against kickers, allowing approximately 5.7 fantasy points per game to the position. Seattle excels at bending without breaking early in drives while forcing long field-goal attempts or punts outside the 30-yard line. If Chicago struggles to sustain drives into Seattle's territory, Santos' ceiling will be severely capped.

Spencer Shrader's Fantasy Ceiling Faces a Jacksonville Roadblock

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader (3) reacts after missing a field goal against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schrader is another kicker to investigate thoroughly before locking him into your lineup. Football Database identifies Jacksonville as a difficult matchup for opposing kickers, holding the position to approximately 6.0 fantasy points allowed per game. When the Colts enters the red zone, their aggressiveness often translates into touchdowns or turnover on downs rather than conservative field goals, lowering Shrader's projection against a tough Jaguars front.

Andres Borregales Needs More Than Extra Points to Deliver

Matchup: New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins

May 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots place kicker Andres Borregales (36) practices during rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Borregales is a risky Week 8 option as New England travels to Miami. The Football Database lists Miami as allowing approximately 6.0 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers. If New England's offense settles for punts outside the 35-yard line, Borregales will be left relying almost entirely on extra points, which rarely yields a decent fantasy result.

Why Andre Szmyt Belongs on the Bench

Matchup: Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns kicker Andre Szmyt (25) kicks the game winning field goal on a hold from punter Corey Bojorquez (13) in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Szmyt is another kicker to leave on your bench in Week 8 as the Browns travel to face their division rivals. Pittsburgh's defense historically excels at squeezing field position and limiting opposition scoring inside their territory, holding opposing kickers to approximately 5.8 fantasy points per game. Pittsburgh defense excels at forcing long-yardage situations on 3rd down deep in opponent territory, outside the 35-yard line rather than playable field-goal attempts for Szmyt.

Cold Streaks & Altitude Troubles

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) gets ready to kick a field goal during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harrison Butker enters a high-volatility Week 8 road matchup against the Broncos that makes him a risky start in fantasy lineups. Despite his prestige, Butker has struggled with efficiency through the mid-season mark, missing a field goal attempt in four separate contest this season. Facing a stingy Denver defense at altitude, his fantasy floor is noticeably lower than usual.

Week 8 Strategy

Stop donating points to your matchup opponent by starting kickers facing matchup traps. A zero-point or three-point dud at the kicker position can sink an otherwise flawless roster. Bench these options in Week 8, exploit the defenses allowing massive field-goal volume, and leave the unforced errors to the rest of your league.