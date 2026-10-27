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Week 8 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Jaguars kicker Cam Little leaps into the top five this week thanks in part to a home matchup vs. a vulnerable Colts defense.
Michael Fabiano|
Cam Little, Jaguars.
Cam Little, Jaguars. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

Week 8 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

Welcome to Week 8, fantasy fans! It’s the third week of the season with four teams on a bye: the 49ers, Giants, Saints and Texans. That leaves fantasy managers without fantasy superstar kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn, as well as Eddy Pineiro, Dominic Zvada and Daniel Carlson. 

This week’s rankings include some risers in Cam Little and Chase McLaughlin. There are a few streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! Other kickers, like Harrison Butker and Cameron Dicker, are falling due to a recent lack of consistent fantasy production. Managers can easily replace them with a viable streamer. 

Here are my fantasy kicker rankings as we head into Week 8. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 8 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

vs. ARI

2

Spencer Shrader

IND

at JAC

3

Will Reichard

MIN

at DET

4

Cam Little

JAC

vs. IND

5

Evan McPherson

CIN

vs. TEN

6

Jason Myers

SEA

vs. CHI

7

Chase McLaughlin

TB

vs. ATL

8

Jake Bates

DET

vs. MIN

9

Chris Boswell

PIT

vs. CLE

10

Tyler Bass

BUF

vs. BAL

11

Nick Folk

ATL

at TB

12

Chad Ryland

ARI

at DAL

13

Brandon McManus

LAR

vs. LAC

14

Matt Gay

LV

at NYJ

15

Tyler Loop

BAL

at BUF

16

Andre Szmyt

CLE

at PIT

17

Trey Smack

GB

vs. CAR

18

Ryan Fitzgerald

CAR

at GB

19

Andres Borregales

NE

at MIA

20

Harrison Butker

KC

at DEN

21

Cairo Santos

CHI

at SEA

22

Cameron Dicker

LAC

at LAR

23

Drew Stevens

WAS

vs. PHI

24

Wil Lutz

DEN

vs. KC

25

Jason Sanders

NYJ

vs. LV

26

Jake Elliott

PHI

at WAS

27

Joey Slye

TEN

at CIN

28

Zane Gonzalez

MIA

vs. NE

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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