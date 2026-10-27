Week 8 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Welcome to Week 8, fantasy fans! It’s the third week of the season with four teams on a bye: the 49ers, Giants, Saints and Texans. That leaves fantasy managers without fantasy superstar kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn, as well as Eddy Pineiro, Dominic Zvada and Daniel Carlson.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Cam Little and Chase McLaughlin. There are a few streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! Other kickers, like Harrison Butker and Cameron Dicker, are falling due to a recent lack of consistent fantasy production. Managers can easily replace them with a viable streamer.

Here are my fantasy kicker rankings as we head into Week 8. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 8 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. ARI 2 Spencer Shrader IND at JAC 3 Will Reichard MIN at DET 4 Cam Little JAC vs. IND 5 Evan McPherson CIN vs. TEN 6 Jason Myers SEA vs. CHI 7 Chase McLaughlin TB vs. ATL 8 Jake Bates DET vs. MIN 9 Chris Boswell PIT vs. CLE 10 Tyler Bass BUF vs. BAL 11 Nick Folk ATL at TB 12 Chad Ryland ARI at DAL 13 Brandon McManus LAR vs. LAC 14 Matt Gay LV at NYJ 15 Tyler Loop BAL at BUF 16 Andre Szmyt CLE at PIT 17 Trey Smack GB vs. CAR 18 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR at GB 19 Andres Borregales NE at MIA 20 Harrison Butker KC at DEN 21 Cairo Santos CHI at SEA 22 Cameron Dicker LAC at LAR 23 Drew Stevens WAS vs. PHI 24 Wil Lutz DEN vs. KC 25 Jason Sanders NYJ vs. LV 26 Jake Elliott PHI at WAS 27 Joey Slye TEN at CIN 28 Zane Gonzalez MIA vs. NE