Week 8 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Week 8 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Welcome to Week 8, fantasy fans! It’s the third week of the season with four teams on a bye: the 49ers, Giants, Saints and Texans. That leaves fantasy managers without fantasy superstar kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn, as well as Eddy Pineiro, Dominic Zvada and Daniel Carlson.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Cam Little and Chase McLaughlin. There are a few streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! Other kickers, like Harrison Butker and Cameron Dicker, are falling due to a recent lack of consistent fantasy production. Managers can easily replace them with a viable streamer.
Here are my fantasy kicker rankings as we head into Week 8. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 8 Fantasy Kicker Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
vs. ARI
2
Spencer Shrader
IND
at JAC
3
Will Reichard
MIN
at DET
4
Cam Little
JAC
vs. IND
5
Evan McPherson
CIN
vs. TEN
6
Jason Myers
SEA
vs. CHI
7
Chase McLaughlin
TB
vs. ATL
8
Jake Bates
DET
vs. MIN
9
Chris Boswell
PIT
vs. CLE
10
Tyler Bass
BUF
vs. BAL
11
Nick Folk
ATL
at TB
12
Chad Ryland
ARI
at DAL
13
Brandon McManus
LAR
vs. LAC
14
Matt Gay
LV
at NYJ
15
Tyler Loop
BAL
at BUF
16
Andre Szmyt
CLE
at PIT
17
Trey Smack
GB
vs. CAR
18
Ryan Fitzgerald
CAR
at GB
19
Andres Borregales
NE
at MIA
20
Harrison Butker
KC
at DEN
21
Cairo Santos
CHI
at SEA
22
Cameron Dicker
LAC
at LAR
23
Drew Stevens
WAS
vs. PHI
24
Wil Lutz
DEN
vs. KC
25
Jason Sanders
NYJ
vs. LV
26
Jake Elliott
PHI
at WAS
27
Joey Slye
TEN
at CIN
28
Zane Gonzalez
MIA
vs. NE
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano