Week 8 Fantasy Football Shocking Bench Candidates Including Jonathan Taylor & Patrick Mahomes

Week 8 presents fantasy football managers with several difficult lineup decisions, as unfavorable matchups, declining workloads, and inconsistent production threaten to derail otherwise promising starts. With four NFL teams on bye (Texans, Saints, Giants, and 49ers) managers must carefully evaluate their remaining options and identify players who could disappoint when it matters most.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) dives for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor remains a marquee name on fantasy rosters, but a challenging Week 8 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars demands a closer look before locking him into your starting lineup. While Taylor continues to drive the Colts' offensive output (averaging 4.2 yards per carry with 587 rushing yards and leading with 8 rushing touchdowns) his weekly ceiling faces major friction. He averages 2.89 yards after contact per attempt and has produced 17 explosive gains of 10+ yards, but Jacksonville's run defense consistently restricts backfield efficiency and limits red-zone conversions. Given that Taylor's fantasy output relies almost entirely on rushing volume and goal-line scores rather than pass-catching involvement, any game script that stalls Indianapolis's drives severely caps his overall production.

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Denver Broncos

Oct 11, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) celebrates after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dobbins is rapidly losing his grip on a reliable fantasy role as his efficiency drops and backfield competition intensifies. Dobbins' recent production paints a troubling picture. In a recent outing, he managed just 41 rushing yards on 17 carries (2.4 yards per attempt), wtih a single touchdown accounting for nearly half of his total PPR output. Outside of occasional goal-line conversions, Dobbins offers a razor-thin floor due to minimal involvement in the receiving game and an alarming lack of explosive plays. To make matters worse, his snap share and backfield touch percentage face immediate pressure as rookie Jonah Coleman returned to action and swallowed up early-down touches. If Dobbins cannot break big plays or secure target volume, he remains a touchdown-dependent fantasy option who belongs on the bench in favor of more dependable starters.

Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) catches a pass during warm ups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andrews current usage reveals a dramatic shift in Baltimore's passing distribution. He has struggled to earn a consistent target share, resulting in fewer routes run and a sharp decline in receiving yards over his recent appearances. In previous years, his high route participation and steady target volume guaranteed a high weekly floor, but his current involvement in the red zone and third-down conversions has dwindled to the point where his fantasy output is almost entirely dependent on catching a touchdown.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Oct 25, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a play against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mahomes remains one of the big-name quarterbacks in real-life football, but his recent fantasy output no longer justifies automatic starter status. Without consistent downfield weapons available, Kansas City's passing attack has lacked explosive playmaking, causing him to take a hit in passing yards, completion percentage, and yards per attempt In the recent loss to the Seahawks, Mahomes was held to just 165 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and an interception He also failed to lead the Chiefs into the red zone which is highly unlikely to happen in Eric Bienemy's high-powered scheme. Compounded by increased pressure rates and a lack of rushing production, his weekly floor has dropped considerably.

Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) celebrates a first down during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a shrinking target volume and limited explosive plays, Godwin's ceiling has been suppressed. Receivers who rely on short-to-intermediate routes require high target shares and heavy red-zone usage to deliver starting-caliber fantasy lines. Godwin's latest statistics show a concerning drop in route participation, receptions, and receiving yards over the past three weeks, making him difficult to trust in starting lineups. Without a steady stream of targets or touchdowns to pad his PPR output, Godwin's floor is far lower than expected.

Week 8 Conclusion

Benching players who are usually reliable is never easy, but making cold, data-driven decisions based on current efficiency and opportunity will keep your fantasy lineup from taking unnecessary hits this week.