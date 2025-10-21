Fantasy Football Week 8 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Jordan Addison vs. Quentin Johnston
To kick off week eight of the NFL, the Los Angeles Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night football. Within this game, there are a few borderline players in fantasy football; two of these players are Vikings WR Jordan Addison and Chargers WR Quentin Johnston. Here is a breakdown on who to start and who to sit between the two players in fantasy football this week.
Quentin Johnston
Los Angeles Chargers WR Quentin Johnston put up a decent fantasy football showing in week seven. Against the Indianapolis Colts, he had two catches for 30 yards and a touchdown. This touchdown was his saving grace in having an ok fantasy performance, but for Johnston fantasy owners, alarm bells should be starting to go off.
After seeing a massive amount of volume in games three and four of the season, getting a combined 23 targets, over the last two games, Johnston has received just a combined 10 targets. While this is happening regarding Johnston’s share, WR1 for the Chargers, Ladd McConkey’s targets have skyrocketed. Over the past two games, he has led the team in targets with 24. It will remain to be seen if this trend continues going into Thursday night’s game when the Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings.
Minnesota this year is allowing the seventh fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, 184. Against the WR position in PPR fantasy formats, they rank fourth in fewest fantasy points given up to the WR position. Despite this, they have shown they do have the capability of giving up big receiving games to opposing WRs. In the last three games they have played, three WRs have gotten 100 yards or more against them. Last week in their game against the Philadelphia Eagles, AJ Brown had four catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns, and DeVonta Smith had nine catches for 183 yards and a touchdown. Against the Steelers in week five, DK Metcalf had five catches for 126 yards and a touchdown.
Jordan Addison
Jordan Addison has shown since he got back from suspension that he is a name to know in fantasy football. That was further submitted with his stat line in week seven against the Eagles. Against Philadelphia, Addison had his highest reception, targets, and receiving yards total of the season. He had nine catches for 128 receiving yards on 12 targets. This was his second 100-yard receiving game in the three games he has played this season. To tack on another one against the Chargers could be a tough feat to accomplish on Thursday night.
Los Angeles this season is right behind Minnesota in allowed passing yards per game, giving up the eighth fewest, 192.3. In PPR fantasy football formats, they also give up the also the eighth fewest fantasy points to the WR position. But just like the Vikings defense, they have recently shown vulnerability against WRs. In each of their past three games, they have given up 90 yards or more to an opposing WR.
Final Verdict
When it comes to who to start and who to sit between Addison and Johnston, Addison should be a start, and Johnston should be a sit. The main reason is the hit in volume Johnston has had over the past two weeks. He should still be seen as a start candidate in the overall scene of fantasy football, just in this debate against Addison, he should be a sit.