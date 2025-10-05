Justin Jefferson Addresses Vikings Benching Jordan Addison in First Quarter of Win
The Vikings benched wide receiver Jordan Addison for the first quarter of their win over the Browns on Sunday, keeping him from playing for the first 15 minutes of the game.
Per coach Kevin O'Connell, the Vikings held Addison out of the first quarter after he missed a team walkthrough this week. "Those types of things aren't in alignment with our standards and wanted to make sure he was held accountable for that," O'Connell explained after the game. "But at the same time he knows that. I thought he handled it professionally. He spoke with the team to let them know that."
Teammate Justin Jefferson, who caught seven passes for 123 yards in the win, also addressed Addison's first quarter benching on Sunday.
"It's a difficult situation," Jefferson said after the game. "I definitely had my words with JA. It's just all about growing up, and just being a part of the team, and knowing the stakes, knowing that he's a valuable part of this team. It's more about the team, and more about just us as a whole, not focusing individually on JA. For him to come out with that going on and still being able to make plays out there, and finish the game with the touchdown to get us up, it was like it was meant to happen."
Jefferson continued, "He's a great player, he's a tremendous talent. I've just got to do better keeping him under my wing, and making sure he has his head on straight."
It's unsurprising to see Jefferson say he needs to do better "keeping Addison under his wing." Though Addison is responsible for missing the walkthrough, Jefferson takes his job as a captain and leader of the team seriously.
Addison has previously gotten into trouble after allegedly driving 140 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone in 2023 and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence last year, the latter of which resulted in a three-game suspension to start this season. Following those incidents, Jefferson has emphasized that it's his role to be a leader to Addison and that he is there to help the young receiver.
With Addison missing a walkthrough this week, Jefferson has stepped up as a leader once again.