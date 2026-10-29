Fantasy Football Week 8 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Josh Jacobs vs. D’Andre Swift

A couple of RBs with two of the most intriguing fantasy football outlooks for Week 8 are Green Bay Packers RB Josh Jacobs and Chicago Bears RB D’Andre Swift. With that, here is a breakdown of who is the better starting option in fantasy this week.

D’Andre Swift

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs the ball against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Week 7 against the New England Patriots, Swift had his highest carry total so far in the 2026 season. He rushed 22 times for 78 yards and a TD and also had four receptions for 12 yards. That carry total should creep down in Week 8, with his opponent being the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago’s RB2, Kyle Monangai, possibly returning after missing three games with a turf toe injury.

The Seahawks are allowing the sixth-fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, 89.4, and also continued a streak in Week 8 of now 36 games in a row without allowing a team to have a player rush for 100 yards against them. That streak seemed to have a good chance to end with them going against their former RB Kenneth Walker II, now on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8. He has rushed for over 100 yards in four out of six games this season; against Seattle, he had his lowest rushing total of the year, logging just 36 yards on 14 carries.

The Seahawks are also giving up the eighth-fewest standard and the 13th-fewest PPR points per game to opposing RBs this season.

Josh Jacobs

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs the ball during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 12, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bengals 27-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jacobs had a great fantasy outing in his first game of the 2026 season in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions. He had 11 rushes for 36 yards and five receptions for 55 yards and a TD. In PPR fantasy formats for the week, he ranked as RB8, and he did that while just playing in 52% of snaps. With another week of practice with the Packers and with his Week 8 opponent being the Carolina Panthers, his snap share should go up.

The Panthers this season are allowing the most rushing yards per game in the NFL: 153.2. They are also giving up the second-most PPR and the second-most standard fantasy points per game to opposing RBs in the league.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who fantasy managers should start between Jacobs and Swift in Week 8, they should start Jacobs.

The main reason for Jacobs being a better starting option is obvious: his matchup. The Panthers have been continually torched in the run game, with three RBs this season rushing for 100 or more yards against them. The Packers are currently averaging the fewest rushing yards in the NFL, but the Panthers have been volatile in letting RBs make an impact in the pass game, which Jacobs showed in Week 7; he is more than capable of making an impact in the Packers’ pass game.

Swift is still a good starting option this week in fantasy. But his fantasy point production is just going to be heavily based on what he can do as a receiver and whether or not he can find the end zone, both areas where he has had success lately this season. In his past three games, he has 12 receptions, four in each game, for 68 yards, and he has four TDs.

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