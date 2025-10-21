Fantasy Football Week 8 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Kimani Vidal vs. Jordan Mason
Two running backs who have gotten increased roles for their respective teams will be featured on Thursday night football in week eight--Minnesota Vikings RB Jordan Mason and Los Angeles Chargers RB Kimani Vidal. Neither were the RB1s to start the season, but now being primary backs for their teams, they have both had moments of showing their fantasy football promise. Here is a breakdown on who to start, and who to sit between Mason and Vidal in fantasy football in week eight.
Jordan Mason
After logging some fantasy football fireworks in week two against the Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings RB Jordan Mason, has since followed it up with no comparable game. Against the Bengals Mason logged 116 rushing yards on 16 carries, and he had two touchdowns. Since that game Mason has yet to surpass 60 rushing yards, most recently rushing for 57 yards on 15 carries against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Mason and the rest of the Vikings will take on a slightly below average rushing defense, on Thursday night when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers in the 2025 season are allowing the 19th fewest rushing yards per game, 123.6. In the last four games they have played they have allowed opposing RB1s 90 or more scrimmage yards. This includes three games where RB1s logged 132 or more scrimmage yards. On top of this another positive Mason fantasy owners can hold onto going into the week eight contest, is Mason is coming off of his highest snap percentage of the season. In week seven he played in 77% of his team's snaps. The previous high for him was in week five where he played in 66% of snaps.
One thing fantasy owners should pay attention to regarding Mason is the avaibilty of Vikings RB Aaron Jones. Minnesota has just opened the 21-day practice window on him.
Kimani Vidal
When Omarion Hampton went out with an injury it looked like Hassan Haskins would end up being the feature back while he was out, but that has not been the case. Chargers RB Kimani Vidal has won that job outright. The week following his injury Vidal posted 18 carries for 124 rushing yards and three receptions for 14 yards. In his most recent game in week seven following this breakout he put up a bit of a dud. He had nine rushes for 20 yards and four catches for 15 yards. However this was against the Indianapolis Colts who rank sixth in the NFL in fewest rushing yards allowed per game, 90.3. Vidal’s week eight opponent, the Minnesota Vikings, will be a more favorable matchup.
Minnesota like Los Angeles have a slightly below average rushing defense. They allow the 18th fewest rushing yards per game. In two of their last three games they have given up 128 or more scrimmage yards to RB1s—Pittsburgh Steelers Kenneth Gainwell had 134 and Cleveland Browns Quinshon Judkins had 128. However in their most recent matchup they showed their capability of clamping an opposing team’s run game. Against Philadelphia they held superstar RB Saquon Barkley to just 44 rushing yards on 18 carries.
Final Verdict
When it comes to who to start and who to sit between Mason and Vidal in week eight, Mason should be a start and Vidal should be a sit. One of the main factors in making this determination is Mason’s up in snap count and the vulnerability the Chargers have shown as of late with their run defense. Also another factor that came into play is Mason’s touchdown upside. He has four touchdowns this season, scoring one in each of his last two games. The Chargers over their last three games have given up a combined seven touchdowns to opposing RB1s.