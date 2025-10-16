Fab's Five Fantasy Football Running Backs Streamers For Week 6: Start Kimani Vidal
Was Bucky Irving one of your starting fantasy running backs? Does a starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five running back streamers for Week 7!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming RBs Week 7
Rhamondre Stevenson at Titans (33%): Stevenson hasn’t done very much for fantasy fans this season, scoring single digits in all but two of his first six games. Still, he continues to get more snaps and more touches than TreVeyon Henderson. Stevenson also has a nice matchup against the Titans, who have allowed 10 or more points to seven backs, including three with over 18 points.
Kimani Vidal vs. Colts (22.6%): Vidal started and led the Chargers' backfield in touches last week, and he made the most of his opportunities with Omarion Hampton out. He put up nearly seven yards per rush, recorded 138 total yards, a touchdown and 22.8 fantasy points. While he doesn’t have a great matchup against the Colts on paper, Vidal’s volume alone makes him a startable asset.
Woody Marks at Seahawks (5.7%): Marks continues to share work in Houston’s backfield with Nick Chubb, making it tough to trust him in fantasy leagues. Still, those managers in need could flex him against the Seahawks. Their defense has allowed the most catches to backs, and Marks has run 17 or more routes in each of his last three games. It’s not much, but it put Marks on the streaming radar.
Tyler Allgeier at 49ers (3.7%): Allgeier might be a backup in Atlanta, but he sees enough work to be a streamable option for managers in need. In five games, he’s seen at least 10 touches four times, including two games with at least 16 touches. The 49ers have allowed 10-plus fantasy points to five running backs this season, so Allgeier is worth a roll of the dice for those in need of a flex.
Kendre Miller at Bears (2.4%): Miller remains behind veteran Alvin Kamara on the Saints depth chart, but he has seen at least a 21% touch share in each of the last three weeks. In fact, he’s averaged 10 touches in that time. Next up is a matchup against the Bears, who have allowed 5.6 yards per rush to backs. What’s more, five runners have scored 12-plus points against them this season.