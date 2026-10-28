Fantasy Football Week 8 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em TNF: Bryce Young vs. Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers will be in action on Thursday Night Football in Week 8, bringing a battle between two of the top-12-ranked QBs in fantasy football so far this season: Packers QB Jordan Love and Panthers QB Bryce Young. With that, here is a breakdown of who people should start between the two in fantasy football this week.

Bryce Young

Oct 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) plays against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young is coming off his worst statistical game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7. He was 14-of-27 for 163 yards and had a 2-1 TD-to-INT ratio. His bad outing is not that much of a surprise. The Buccaneers are allowing the 14th fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, 217.4. They are also giving up the sixth fewest fantasy points per game in the NFL to opposing QBs. Fantasy managers with Young should have some level of worry going into Week 8, as the Packers, on paper, are a tougher opponent for his fantasy outlook than the Buccaneers were.

Green Bay is allowing the ninth-fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, 208.0. They are also allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs in the league. They have allowed nine passing TDs and have the most INTs in the NFL with nine.

Jordan Love

Oct 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Love had another good fantasy outing in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions. He went 27-for-45 for 274 yards and had a 2-1 TD-to-INT ratio. He now has a three-game streak in which he has thrown for over 270 yards. He will take that streak into a game against a team, the Panthers, that routinely has limited passing yards.

Carolina is currently giving up the sixth-fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, 195.7. They also are allowing the 14th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing QBs. They have given up seven passing TDs and have three INTs.

One weakness that Green Bay could attack in Carolina's defense that would negatively affect Love’s fantasy outlook is their run game. Carolina is allowing the most rushing yards per game in the NFL, 153.2. The Packers are currently averaging the fewest rushing yards per game in the league, 59.9. But now with RB Josh Jacobs back, they are better prepared to lean on their run game than they have been.

Jacobs, in his season Debut in Week 7, had 11 rushes for 36 yards and five receptions for 55 yards and a TD. He only played in 52% of snaps, but going into Week 8, it feels like that should rise, especially with the underwhelming production Green Bay has had at the RB position before Jacobs played.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who fantasy managers should start and who they should sit in Week 8 between Young and Love, they should start Love.

Love does have a better matchup, and with the performance Young just put forth in Week 7, it makes his outlook for Green Bay extra concerning, going against a team that is leading the NFL in interceptions.

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