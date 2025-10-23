Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: DJ Moore vs Xavier Worthy
WR2's have value in fantasy football, but only if they are on a good offense. For an example, the Jets are a bad team so they cannot support anyone beyond Garrett Wilson. The same goes for the Titans and the Saints. On the other hand, a good offense like the Cowboys can support CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. The same is the case for the Seahawks or the Buccaneers. In this situation, the Bears and Chiefs are good so they are able to support DJ Moore and Xavier Worthy. That makes them both viable start 'em sit 'em discussions.
The Case for DJ Moore
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 8 Ranking: WR27
Moore may be getting older but he still is a viable option. He is the number two pass catcher in Chicago and has played well this season. He has caught 76% of his targets, above league average. This brings him to 22 Receptions, 258 Yards, a 1 Touchdown (6 Games). This finds Moore as the WR50 in fantasy football. He is a sit more often than a start, but with a need for a weekly discussion.
The Bears will face the Ravens this week and that should be quite favorable. The Ravens are 28th in Passing Yards Allowed. They are 31st in Fantasy Points Allowed to Wide Receivers. The proof is in the numbers that Baltimore is bad in coverage. By default, Moore should have an upgrade this week.
For a player like Moore, output can be volatile. He is a player that see's 5-6 targets per game. One drop or bad pass can turn 4 Receptions into 3. In the red zone, he may see one or two targets, at the most. Efficiency is crucial and so we hope for it, but we cannot always rely on it. Moore has moderate upside today, but is not a league-winning asset. We can start him pending our other options.
The Case of Xavier Worthy
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 8 Ranking: WR22
At one point this season, we had been talking about Worthy as a borderline top 10 receiving asset. Between his downtrack of performance and the return of Rashee Rice, this is no longer a discussion. Worthy is the WR57, but he has missed two games so we suggest he would be more like a top 30 asset on a weekly basis.
In five games, Worthy is averaging 36 Yards per Game. He is catching 62% of his targets and has 1 Touchdown. The Chiefs have many mouths to feed but Worthy is a vital one of them. It is very clear that Rice is the undisputed WR1 on this team.
As for the WR2 job, it is actually more of a committee that Worthy's job. Hollywood Brown is 2nd on this team in receiving. Kelce, though a tight end, is number one. Tyquan Thornton is even having a great year. This makes the value of Worthy volatile, but with high-upside. Mahomes is the current QB1.
Worthy is getting the Commanders this upcoming Monday Night and that is a very favorable matchup for KC. They are at home and Washington is 25th in Passing Yards Allowed. They are also 23rd in Fantasy Points Allowed to Wide Receivers. This suggests high-upside for Worthy.
Start 'Em Sit 'Em: DJ Moore vs Xavier Worthy
Players that stand where these two stand come with some volatility. That means that we must chase upside given the lack of safety. The upside is quite obvious.
Both players have favorable matchups, but Worthy more so than Moore. He has the better quarterback and the home which does indeed matter. On any given week, the Ravens have the talent on paper to flip the script in their secondary. When and if that happens, we do not know, but I trust Worthy much more in this debate.
Start Xavier Worthy for higher-upside.