Fantasy Football Week 9 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Bhayshul Tuten vs. Derrick Henry

In Week 9, Thursday Night Football will feature a matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars. That matchup has an intriguing RB dual between Ravens RB Derrick Henry and Jaguars RB Bhayshul Tuten. Here is a breakdown of who fantasy football managers should have in their starting lineups between Tuten and Henry in Week 9.

Derrick Henry

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After an extremely impressive start to the 2026 season, Henry's overall production has begun to slow down. In his first three games, he averaged 100.3 rushing yards and had a combined six TDs. In his last three games, he has averaged 52.0 rushing yards and has scored just one TD. They will need him in a major way against Jacksonville, as the Ravens are slated to start their QB3, Joe Fagnano, with Tyer Huntley and Lamar Jackson both out.

The Jaguars will be a difficult opponent for Henry to have success against. This season, they are allowing the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, 77.4. That has translated to them being a bad fantasy matchup for opposing RBs all year. Jacksonville is allowing both the fewest PPR and standard fantasy points per game to opposing RBs in the league. The last three RB1s to face Jacksonville have all had under 60 rushing yards, with two of the three having under 30 yards, and they have combined for just one TD.

Bhayshul Tuten

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) finds a hole in the first quarter during an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November, 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tuten added another strong fantasy performance to his 2026 resume against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8. He had 16 carries for 101 yards and two receptions for 55 yards, and he had two TDs. In PPR formats, he ranked as RB2 for the week. He will face a tougher opponent in Week 9 than he did in Week 8 for his overall fantasy outlook.

The Ravens this season are allowing the 13th-fewest rushing yards per game, 102.8. They are also giving up the eighth-fewest PPR fantasy points and the ninth-fewest standard fantasy points per game to opposing RBs.

Over their last three games, opposing RB1s averaged 53.3 rushing yards and have combined for one TD against them. Two of the three RB1s had four receptions, which is an area where Tuten has racked up a substantial number of fantasy points lately. In his past two games, he has combined for 6 receptions for 103 yards and three TDs.

Fantasy managers also need to pay attention to the injury status of Tuten. He is said to be a game-time decison, as he is currently dealing with an ankle and foot injury.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who fantasy managers should start between Henry and Tuten in Week 9 between Henry and Tuten, they should start Tuten if he is available.

Henry could have an amped up workload in Week 9, but that will likely not bring the fantasy points some might expect against Jacksonville. With the question marks around the Ravens' passing game with Fagnano, Jacksonville should have a heavy emphasis on taking Henry out of the game, and with them already shutting down other RB1s' impact in games routinely this season, even with the star power Henry brings, his fantasy outlook in Week 9 is the worst it has been all season.

Tuten does have a better matchup, and with his success over their past two games as a pass catcher, he is set up to have a better fantasy outing this week than Henry.

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