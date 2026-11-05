Fantasy Football Week 9 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Parker Washington vs. Zay Flowers 

This Thursday Night Football matchup will feature a WR1 showdown between Jacksonville Jaguars WR Parker Washington and Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers. With that, here is a breakdown of who fantasy managers should have in their starting lineup between the two in Week 9.

Parker Washington

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) warms up before the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington, in his last two games, has had down outings from the fantasy standard he established early in the 2026 season. In those two games, he had a combined five receptions for 70 yards and no TDs. He will have a better matchup for his fantasy outlook in Week 9 than he did in Week 8.

Baltimore this season is allowing the 12th-most passing yards per game in the NFL, 228.3. They are also giving the 10th-most standard and the ninth-most PPR fantasy points per game to opposing WRs. The last two WR1s to face Baltimore have done well. Buffalo Bills WR1 DJ Moore had four receptions for 82 yards and a TD, and Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase had five receptions for 62 yards.

One factor that could limit Washington’s fantasy value is if the Jaguars take a notable lead early. Last week, in the Jaguars' 42-7 win over the Colts, Washington only saw two targets, which was a season low, and his QB, Trevor Lawrence, threw a season-low 14 passes. With Baltimore likely to start their QB3, Joe Fagnano, this game could definitely get out of hand.

Zay Flowers

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) runs with a catch in the second quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. The Ravens led 13-0 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Flowers is coming off his worst fantasy performance in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills. He had zero receptions on five targets. While Fagnano starting could have some sort of impact on Washington’s fantasy value this week, it could have an extreme effect on how Flowers performs, and he gave little sign of any positive optimism, based on how he looked against Buffalo. Fagnano last week was 10-21 for 91 yards and an INT.

The Jaguars, while having a top-tier rushing defense, have been vulnerable in their pass game. They are allowing the fourth-most passing yards per game in the NFL: 253.9. While that is encouraging, Fagnano’s discouraging outing was against a Bills team that is currently allowing the third-most passing yards per game in the NFL: 254.7. The Jaguars overall have been an ideal opponent for WRs to go up against in fantasy football this season. Jacksonville is allowing the sixth most PPR and the ninth most standard fantasy points per game to opposing WRs.

The last three WR1s to face the Jags averaged four receptions, 53.3 receiving yards, and combined for one TD.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who should sit in fantasy football this week between Flowers and Washington, Flowers should sit, and Washington should start.

Flowers does have the more favorable matchup, but with who the Ravens have starting at QB, his fantasy performance ending up being positive feels bleak. Washington, if this game stays somewhat competitive, has a higher chance of producing more fantasy points this week.

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