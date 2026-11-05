Fantasy Football Week 9 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Derrick Henry vs. Jonah Coleman

This past week in fantasy football, there was a group of RBs that continued to trend up while another group of RBs continued to trend down. One RB whose fantasy value continues to skyrocket is rookie RB for the Denver Broncos, Jonah Coleman, while an RB who got off to an extremely hot start in 2026 has continued not to reach those early heights: Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry. Here is a breakdown of who to start and who to sit in fantasy football this week between Henry and Coleman.

Jonah Coleman

Nov 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With RJ Harvey getting placed on the injured reserve, last week Coleman was due for more volume, and he got just that. Against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8, he had 11 carries for 41 yards, four receptions for 63 yards, and a TD. He is set up to have another strong performance in Week 9, with his opponent being the Carolina Panthers.

In 2026, Carolina is allowing the third most rushing yards per game in the NFL, 140.7. That has resulted in them being a good matchup for opposing RBs and their fantasy outlooks for the week. They are giving up the second most PPR and the second most standard fantasy points per game to opposing RBs. The last three RB1s to face Carolina are averaging 60.0 rushing yards, 3.7 receptions, and combined for five TDs.

Derrick Henry

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henry will need to have a good game in a big way on Thursday Night with the Ravens' QB3, Joe Fagnano, making the start. Henry does not come into the matchup in the best form, logging three consecutive games where he has had fewer than 60 rushing yards, and that is not ideal with his opponent being the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Currently, this season, Jacksonville is allowing the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL:77.4. That has made them a brutal matchup for other RBs to go up against in fantasy. The Jaguars are allowing both the fewest PPR and standard fantasy points per game to opposing RBs. The last three RB1s to face Jacksonville had 56, 23, and six rushing yards. The 56 yards were by Houston Texans RB Woody Marks, and that is the highest rushing yard total an RB has had against Jacksonville all season.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who should sit in fantasy football in Week 9 between Henry and Coleman, Henry should sit, and Coleman should start.

Despite Henry being the more talented RB, there are two big factors working against him. His matchup is far worse than Coleman for his fantasy outlook, and Fagnano starting at QB for Baltimore has the chance to take Henry out of the game quickly if things go the wrong way. That is certainly a possibility. The Jaguars are coming off a 42-7 win; the Ravens lost to the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, 36-10, and Fagnano did not look sharp in his time on the field last week. He went 10-21 for 91 yards and had an INT.

More NFL Fantasy News On SI