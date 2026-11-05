Fantasy Football Week 9 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Zay Flowers vs. DJ Moore

In Week 9 of fantasy football, there are a ton of borderline start-or-sit decisions, including a couple of WRs that have had top-10 WR performances in PPR formats this season. Those WRs being referred to are Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers and Buffalo Bills WR DJ Moore. With that, here is a breakdown of who fantasy managers should have in their starting lineup between Moore and Flowers this week.

DJ Moore

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs after making a catch in the first quarter against the New England Patriots at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens had his second-best fantasy outing of the season. He had four receptions on seven targets for 82 yards and a TD. He will have his work cut out for him in generating a similar performance in Week 9, with his opponent being the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings have been an elite defense in 2026. They are allowing the fewest points per game in the NFL: 13.3. A big part of that has been their passing defense. They are giving up the fewest passing yards per game in the league: 154.9

The Vikings, with the limited amount of passing yards they have given up this season, have been an extremely difficult matchup for opposing WRs in their fantasy outlooks. They are allowing the third-fewest standard fantasy points per game to opposing WRs and the fourth-fewest PPR fantasy points per game to opposing WRs.

The last three WR1s to face Minnesota have averaged 36.7 receiving yards, 4.3 receptions, and combined for no TDs.

Zay Flowers

Sep 27, 2026; Rio De Janeiro, BRA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. (28) during the game at Maracana Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Flowers, who is ranked as WR10 in PPR formats for the 2026 season, had his worst fantasy performance in Week 8 against the Bills. He had zero receptions on five targets. Fantasy managers should have some level of worry about him logging another bad outing, with the Ravens set to roll out their QB3, Joe Fagnano.

Flowers will go against one of the better defenses for a WR's fantasy outlook this season in facing the Jacksonville Jaguars. They are allowing the fourth-most passing yards per game in the NFL, 253.9. They are also giving up the sixth-most PPR and the ninth-most standard fantasy points per game to opposing WRs. The last three WR1s to face the Jaguars averaged 53.3 receiving yards, 4.0 receptions, and combined for one TD.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who fantasy managers should start in Week 9 between Flowers and Moore, they should start Flowers.

Both have major factors playing against them, with Flowers QB situation and Moore’s matchup, but in this case Moore’s matchup is more likely to limit his fantasy production. The Ravens, going against the Jaguars, who are allowing the fewest rushing yards per game in the league, will likely be forced to throw the ball. So the volume should be there for Flowers to garner a good amount of fantasy points; it is just on Fagnano to execute.

Against the Bills, Fagnano went 10-21 for 91 yards and threw an INT. If Flowers does have another dud, fantasy managers should not panic. The Ravens just traded for Arizona Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett, who will give Flowers an even higher fantasy floor than he had when Tyler Huntley was starting.

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